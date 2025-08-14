Vivo's answer to Apple Vision Pro headset launches on August 21: Details

As reported by FoneArena, Vivo’s General Manager of Smart Device Products, Hong Yi, shared further insights on Chinese social platform Weibo. He stated that the device will support gesture-based precision control, enabling an experience akin to physically grabbing objects. Yi claimed Vivo is the only brand besides Apple to achieve this interaction style.

“It completely breaks away from the limitations of two-dimensional touch, allowing you to reach out and ‘grab’ props in games and effortlessly drag and drop floating documents at work, returning interaction to its most instinctive form,” Yi said, according to FoneArena.