Apple Arcade to get NFL Retro Bowl '26, more games: Check titles, details

Apple Arcade is adding NFL Retro Bowl '26, Jeopardy! Daily, and My Talking Tom Friends+, plus a Hello Kitty Island Adventure update

New Games in Apple Arcade
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Apple has announced that three new titles will be added to its Arcade subscription service on September 4, expanding its library of more than 200 games. The upcoming releases include NFL Retro Bowl ’26, Jeopardy! Daily, and My Talking Tom Friends+. In addition, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is set to receive a fresh update on September 18. Apple confirmed that all these games will be offered without ads or in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade: Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is available at Rs 99 per month, with a one-month free trial for first-time users. Customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade at no extra cost.
 
The service is also part of the Apple One bundles, starting at Rs 195 per month for the Individual plan and Rs 365 per month for the Family plan.
 
Game availability can vary depending on device and region. Arcade Originals can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, depending on hardware and software support.

Apple Arcade: New games

NFL Retro Bowl ’26 by New Star Games:

Exclusive to Apple Arcade, this officially licensed NFL and NFLPA title features real team rosters and players with a retro visual style. The game introduces a new mode called NFL Retro Bowl Championship Leaderboard, designed to bring fans closer to the feel of real NFL competition.
Gamers will select their preferred teams and face off in weekly matches aligned with the 2025 NFL season schedule. Using official rosters, players can earn points to contribute to their team’s standing on the live leaderboard.

Jeopardy! Daily by Frosty Pop Games:

According to the company, Jeopardy! Daily captures the essence of the iconic quiz show on Apple Arcade. It features exclusive clues created by the show’s writers, with players submitting answers in the form of questions.
 
The game offers fresh boards every day, unique play modes, weekly tournaments, and the chance to climb the global leaderboards while testing knowledge across various categories.

My Talking Tom Friends+ by Outfit7:

The popular virtual pet game My Talking Tom Friends+ will also join Apple Arcade. Described as an interactive life-simulation, it unites all the Talking Tom & Friends characters — Tom, Angela, Hank, Ginger, Ben, and Becca. Players can enjoy mini-games, care for their pets, and explore vibrant environments. 

Hello Kitty Island Adventure update:

Launching on Apple Arcade on September 18, the update will take players to Wheatflour Wonderland, a fantastical setting filled with waving grain fields, stained-glass castles, and mysterious ruins. A new character, Cogimyun, will appear with an urgent mission to help unlock the Ancient Citadel and uncover a hidden treasure.
 
This update will be available to all Arcade subscribers at no extra cost.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

