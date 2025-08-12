Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to buy Google's Chrome: Report

Perplexity AI offers $34.5 billion to buy Google's Chrome: Report

Perplexity is no stranger to headline-grabbing offers - it made a similar one for TikTok US in January, offering to merge with the popular short-video app

Perplexity

Buying Chrome would allow the startup to tap the browser's more than three billion users for an edge in the AI search race as regulatory pressure threatens Google's grip on the industry. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Perplexity AI said it has made a $34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Alphabet's Chrome browser, a low but bold bid that would need financing well above the startup's own valuation. 
Run by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity is no stranger to headline-grabbing offers - it made a similar one for TikTok US in January, offering to merge with the popular short-video app to resolve U.S. concerns about TikTok's Chinese ownership. 
Buying Chrome would allow the startup to tap the browser's more than three billion users for an edge in the AI search race as regulatory pressure threatens Google's grip on the industry. 
 
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has not offered Chrome for sale and plans to appeal a U.S. court ruling last year that found it held an unlawful monopoly in online search. The Justice Department has sought a Chrome divestiture as part of the case's remedies. 
Perplexity did not disclose on Tuesday how it plans to fund the offer. The three-year-old company has raised around $1 billion in funding so far from investors including Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank. It was last valued at $14 billion. 

Also Read

Claude's Memory feature update

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO

Trump meets Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan days after calling for his resignation

artificial intelligence, business schools, leaders

Reimagining business schools as managers' roles change in the AI agepremium

startup, startup funding, funding

Graas.ai raises $9 million to expand AI agent platform Agent Foundry

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM

Multiple funds have offered to finance the deal in full, a person familiar with the matter said, without naming the funds. 
As a new generation of users turns to chatbots such as ChatGPT and Perplexity for answers, web browsers are regaining prominence as vital gateways to search traffic and prized user data, making them central to Big Tech's AI ambitions. 
Perplexity already has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user's behalf and acquiring Chrome would give it the heft to better compete against bigger rivals such as OpenAI. The ChatGPT parent has also expressed interest in buying Chrome and is working on its own AI browser. 
Perplexity's bid pledges to keep the underlying browser code called Chromium open source, invest $3 billion over two years and make no changes to Chrome's default search engine, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. 
The company said the offer, with no equity component, would preserve user choice and ease future competition concerns. 
Analysts have said Google would be unlikely to sell Chrome and would likely engage in a long legal fight to prevent that outcome, given it is crucial to the company's AI push as it rolls out features including AI-generated search summaries, known as Overviews, to help defend its search market share. 
A federal judge is expected to issue a ruling on remedies in the Google search antitrust case sometime this month. 
Perplexity's bid is also below the at least $50 billion value that rival search engine DuckDuckGo's CEO, Gabriel Weinberg, suggested Chrome may command if Google was forced to sell it. 
Besides OpenAI and Perplexity, Yahoo and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest in Chrome.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap August 12

Tech Wrap Aug 12: Vivo V60, Sony ULT speakers, Sennheiser Accentum Open

Xbox

Microsoft's next Xbox might be a modular, PC-like gaming console: Report

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium users gets access to AI-powered video search tool: Report

Reddit

Reddit posts will not be archived on Wayback Machine: Here's what it means

Vivo V60 5G

Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Technology News Google Chrome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon