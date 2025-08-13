Lenovo Tab and IdeaTab with MediaTek chips launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese consumer electronics maker Lenovo has launched two new Android tablets in India – IdeaTab with 5G connectivity option and Lenovo Tab. The Lenovo IdeaTab offers artificial intelligence features and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Lenovo Tab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and is said to be more suited for multimedia usage.
Lenovo IdeaTab and Tab: Price and availability
- Lenovo IdeaTab: Rs 17,999 onwards
- Colour: Luna Grey
- Lenovo Tab: Rs 10,999 onwards
- Colour: Polar Blue
The Lenovo IdeaTab and Lenovo Tab are available for purchase from Lenovo’s website, Lenovo stores, ecommerce websites, and select retail stores.
Lenovo IdeaTab: Details
The Lenovo IdeaTab sports an 11-inch 2.5K display and offers a 90Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Coming to the audio department, the tablet boasts four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boots Android 15 and brings AI-powered features like Lenovo AI Notes, Google Gemini’s Circle to Search. The Lenovo IdeaTab boasts support for stylus; however, it is sold separately. For optics, the Lenovo IdeaTab features an 8MP camera sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. It is powered by a 7,040mAh battery and supports up to 20W of wired charging.
Lenovo IdeaTab: Specifications
- Display: 11-inch, 2.5k resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- OS: Android 15
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 7040mAh
- Charging: 20W
Lenovo Tab: Details
The Lenovo Tab boasts a 10.1-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. It is TUV certified to minimise users’ eye strain. It features a dual speaker setup where both are tuned by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 14.
The Lenovo Tab features an 8MP camera sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. It is powered by a 5,100mAh battery and comes bundled with a 20W adapter for charging. According to Lenovo, the tablet can transform into a digital photo frame or clock with its Standby Mode.
Lenovo Tab: Specifications
- Display: 10.1-inch FHD display, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
- OS: Android 14
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: Up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 8MP
- Front camera: 5MP
- Battery: 5100mAh
- Charging: 15W quick charge (comes bundled with 20W charger)