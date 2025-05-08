Apple Arcade to launch five new fun games in June: Check titles detail here

Apple is set to introduce five new games to its Arcade platform on June 5. The list of games includes UNO: Arcade Edition, LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+, Lost in Play+, Helix Jump+, and WHAT THE CAR?. Apple is also set to bring updates to its existing games on the service by next month. The games which will receive an upgrade include Crayola Create and Play+, a new Queens neighborhood in Skate City: New York, and more.

Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month with a one-month trial offered initially at no additional cost. While purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, customers receive three months of Apple Arcade as complimentary.

New games to come

UNO: Arcade Edition

UNO: Arcade Edition features will offer multiple ways for UNO players to play. Players can enjoy solo matches using classic UNO rules, or make it interesting with a new Custom Games mode which will give new options like Wild Swap Hands and Color Showdown.

It will offer three different modes and rich customisations including unlockable creative frames, special effects, and emotes.

WHAT THE CAR?

ALSO READ | Rockstar Games drops second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6: Watch it here Using a floating TV portal with legs and an extendable steering wheel, players with Apple Vision Pro will be able to use their hands — as if holding a physical steering wheel to control a race car with changing features. The gameplay elements leverage spatial computing to pop out of the screen.

LEGO Hill Climb Adventures+

The wild physics-based gameplay of Hill Climb Racing will offer players racing, exploring, and building their way through dynamic locations, from sunny countrysides to the highest mountains and the daunting great below. Upgradeable vehicles will be equipped with unique gadgets, and hidden secrets around every turn, the game will offer a perfect mix of discovery, strategy, and action.

Also Read

Lost in Play+

Lost in Play+ is a click puzzle game with colorful characters. In this game, players must help a brother-and-sister duo on an adventure to find their way back home while exploring enchanted forests, outwitting quirky goblins, and befriending magical creatures. Lost in Play+ is a wholesome and delightful interactive cartoon where fantasy and curiosity come to life.

Helix Jump+

Helix Jump+ is the classic 3D game and with reworked haptic, it will have enhanced visual effects, exclusive unlockable skins. Players will guide a bouncing ball through vibrant, twisting helix towers, timing their drops with precision to avoid traps and smash through platforms in a test of rhythm and momentum.

Update to existing games

New updates to popular Arcade titles include a special Paddington event in Crayola Create and Play+,a new Queens neighborhood in Skate City: New York, and the arrival of the Diesel himself, Shaquille O’Neal, in the Greatest Mode in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition.

On June 26, Users can join Paddington for a special summer event which will feature a seven-day interactive quest full of adventures, imaginative play, and priceless Paddington moments in Crayola Create and Play+ by Red Games Co.

On May 22, players can explore Queens and master 20 new Free Skate goals in Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens.

On May 8, Shaquille O’Neal is the latest Greatest player to be added to the Greatest Mode in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition by 2K.

Additionally, other games getting updated by this month, Here is the list