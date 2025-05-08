Realme to launch GT 7, GT 7T smartphones on May 27: Expected specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has announced that it will be launching its GT 7 series smartphones on May 27. The company is hosting a “global launch event” in Paris, where the company will debut the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T smartphones. The company has already confirmed that both these smartphones will be made available in India through the company’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select mainline stores.

The new smartphones will join the Realme GT 7 Pro model which launched in India last year, becoming the first smartphone to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Realme GT 7 series: What to expect

The Realme GT 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It could feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Regarding optics, the phone may sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device is also tipped to include a massive 7,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging, and come with an IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The company revealed that the Realme GT 7 will feature IceSense Graphene technology, which is said to offer higher thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Pro goes on sale in India: Unboxing, price, specs and more The Realme GT 7T, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to Smartprix, it may offer a slightly larger 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with the same 6,000 nits peak brightness. For photography, the GT 7T is likely to feature a dual 50MP rear camera set-up and a 32MP front-facing camera. The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, also supporting 120W wired fast charging, and is expected to run Android 15 out of the box.

Realme GT 7: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 6,000 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,500mAh, 120W wired charging

OS: Android 15

Protection: IP68/IP69

Realme GT 7T : Expected specifications