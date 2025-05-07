Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rockstar Games drops second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6: Watch it here

The release of the second trailer comes shortly after Rockstar announced a revised launch date for the game. Originally slated for Fall 2025, GTA 6 will now release globally on May 26, 2026

Image: Grand Theft Auto VI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rockstar Games has released the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), marking a key moment in the lead-up to the game’s delayed launch. Within 15 hours of release, the trailer garnered over 71 million views on Rockstar’s official X (formerly Twitter) account and 42 million views on YouTube. The first trailer, released on December 5, 2023, has amassed over 254 million views to date.
 
The release of the second trailer comes shortly after Rockstar announced a revised launch date for the game. Originally slated for Fall 2025, GTA 6 will now release globally on May 26, 2026. The developer cited its commitment to quality as the reason for the delay, stating that the additional time is necessary to meet the expectations of its player base. The visual quality and narrative teasers in the second trailer may help reassure fans about the final product.
 
 

GTA 6 Trailer 2: Key reveals

 
The new trailer offers a closer look at the dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, set against the backdrop of a reimagined Vice City. It opens with Lucia being released from prison, followed by a montage of the duo indulging in high-octane escapades—from partying across the city to clinging to the open door of an aircraft mid-flight.
 
Several iconic locations make a return, including Phil’s Ammu-Nation store and familiar Vice City pubs, enriching the nostalgia for long-time fans.

Rockstar captioned the trailer on X

 
“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”
 

Character backstories revealed

 
Alongside the trailer, Rockstar updated its official GTA 6 website with detailed biographies of key characters.
 
Jason Duval is described as someone who "wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder." Raised among grifters and criminals, Jason attempted to escape his past with a stint in the Army but eventually returned to crime, working for drug runners in the Keys.
 
Lucia, on the other hand, is portrayed as a hardened survivor. “Her father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk,” Rockstar notes. After serving time in the Leonida Penitentiary, Lucia is determined to build a better life. Drawing from her family's dreams of success in Liberty City, she is prepared to do whatever it takes to secure her future. 
  Additional character profiles have also been published on the official website, offering deeper insight into the expansive narrative Rockstar is building for GTA 6.
 

GTA 6 trailer: Watch

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

