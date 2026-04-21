Products launched during Tim Cook's reign that shaped Apple's evolution

While Tim Cook is set to step down as Apple CEO in September , he will leave behind a tenure defined by several key moments in the company’s evolution. From turning wearables into a core business with the Apple Watch and AirPods to shifting Macs to Apple Silicon, Cook’s time at Apple has been shaped by a series of product decisions that steadily expanded the company’s ecosystem. Even the iPhone, long seen as a finished idea, continued to evolve under his leadership with changes like the iPhone X redesign.

Cook took over as CEO in 2011 following Steve Jobs, inheriting a company built around a few defining products and guiding it into a broader, more interconnected ecosystem spanning devices, services and platforms.

READ: Apple's 2026 roadmap: Foldable iPhone, AirPods Pro with cameras, and more Here’s a look at the key product launches and strategic shifts that defined Apple during Cook’s tenure. Apple Watch (2015) The Apple Watch, launched in 2015, marked Apple’s entry into the wearables segment. Initially positioned as a companion device, it gradually evolved into a health-focused product. Over time, features such as ECG, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection turned it into a serious health and fitness tool. The Apple Watch helped bring wearables into the mainstream and expanded Apple’s ecosystem beyond smartphones. AirPods (2016) While some companies had begun experimenting with wireless earbuds around 2014, wired earphones were still the norm at the time.

Apple changed this in 2016 with the launch of the first-generation AirPods. These earbuds removed the need for wires entirely, helping popularise the true wireless category. Over the years, Apple has added features such as spatial audio, live translation and heart rate monitoring. iPhone X (2017) The launch of the iPhone X in 2017 marked a major shift in Apple’s smartphone design. It was the first iPhone to remove the home button, introducing an edge-to-edge OLED display, gesture-based navigation and Face ID. The iPhone X went on to set the template for modern smartphones, with its full-screen design and gesture controls becoming widely adopted across the industry.

READ: Read memos from Apple's Tim Cook and John Ternus on CEO transition Multiple iPhone models strategy (post-2017) Following the iPhone X, Apple moved away from launching a single flagship each year and began introducing multiple models within the same lineup. This included variants such as the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. This approach later evolved into the standard, Pro and Pro Max lineup, allowing Apple to cater to different price segments while maintaining its premium positioning. The strategy has since become a key part of the company’s growth. Apple Silicon Macs (2020) Apple’s shift to in-house chips in 2020, starting with the M1, marked a fundamental change in how Macs were built. By moving away from Intel processors to Apple Silicon, the company brought Macs onto the same architecture as the iPhone and iPad.

This transition was not just about performance. It enabled tighter integration between hardware and software, allowing features such as instant wake, compatibility with iPhone and iPad apps, and significantly improved battery life. MacBooks began offering all-day battery while also running cooler and quieter compared to Intel-based models. The move also gave Apple greater control over its chip roadmap, reducing reliance on third-party suppliers and enabling faster iteration cycles. AirTags (2021) With the launch of AirTag in 2021, Apple entered the item tracking segment. The device allows users to locate everyday objects through the Find My network. Features such as Precision Finding, powered by Ultra Wideband technology, helped differentiate the product. AirTags extended Apple’s ecosystem into more practical, everyday use cases.