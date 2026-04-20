Apple's 2026 roadmap: Foldable iPhone, AirPods Pro with cameras, and more

In 2026, Apple is planning to enter new categories as well as bring incremental changes to some of its existing products. Some of the new products could include a foldable iPhone, a smart home hub and smart glasses powered by an upgraded Siri. Meanwhile, Apple is also planning to launch a new MacBook Pro model, which could be the first Mac to get an OLED display and touch support. Apple is also said to be working on next-generation AirPods Pro, which could feature built-in IR cameras.

New Apple devices expected in 2026:

iPhone Fold

Apple is expected to unveil its maiden foldable iPhone model this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. The device is expected to feature a book-style folding design, with an internal display roughly the size of an iPad mini and a smaller outer screen. The inner panel will likely use a wider aspect ratio than existing foldables, aiming to deliver a more immersive experience for video and productivity. Apple is also said to be working on reducing the visible crease and improving durability.

On the software side, the device is likely to run iOS with new layouts inspired by iPad-style interfaces, including side-by-side apps and redesigned UI elements with sidebars. READ: Apple marketing executive for watch, AirPods, home and health retires It is expected to feature Touch ID on the side frame instead of Face ID, and is likely to include a dual rear camera setup with a primary and an ultra-wide lens. HomePod Touch Earlier referred to in reports as “HomePad,” Apple’s upcoming smart home hub is now believed to be called the “HomePod Touch.” As reported by 9To5Mac, this device is expected to serve as a central control hub for Apple’s connected ecosystem, allowing users to manage and interact with HomeKit devices from a single interface.

The HomePod Touch is expected to feature a 7-inch touchscreen and a front-facing camera for FaceTime calls. It may also include a rechargeable battery for portability, along with built-in speakers and optional accessories such as a wall mount or a stand with integrated speakers. On the software side, the device could introduce a new operating system called homeOS, which is likely to feature a widget-based interface similar to the iPhone’s StandBy mode. Smart glasses Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on new smart glasses with a potential unveiling by late 2026 or early 2027. The device is reportedly internally codenamed N50 and is being tested in at least four frame styles. These include large rectangular frames similar to Wayfarer-style glasses, slimmer rectangular designs, and both large and smaller oval or circular variants. The company is also reportedly exploring different finishes such as black, ocean blue and light brown.

READ: Apple testing four smartglasses designs, may unveil by early 2027: Report Unlike Meta-branded smart glasses, Apple’s version is not expected to be a standalone device and may rely on a connected iPhone for processing. The report also noted that the glasses will rely on an upgraded version of Siri, expected to arrive with iOS 27, enabling hands-free interaction. Apple is also said to be using computer vision to interpret surroundings and provide contextual assistance, such as navigation cues and reminders. Devices getting big changes in 2026 MacBook Pro Apple is also said to be working on a future MacBook Pro model featuring a touch-enabled OLED display. According to a previous Bloomberg report, the OLED MacBook Pro is likely to sit above the existing models as a higher-tier option, rather than replacing them. The report also stated that Apple could potentially market this device under the “MacBook Ultra” name. Alternatively, the company may offer the OLED display as a premium configuration option with the next-generation MacBook Pro lineup.

The OLED MacBook Pro was earlier expected to launch in October this year. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple may delay the launch to the end of this year or early next year due to a memory shortage. A new Mac Studio model is also reportedly delayed to October. AirPods Pro Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the third-generation AirPods Pro by the end of 2026, featuring infrared cameras. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple could use these built-in cameras in sync with existing hardware on the AirPods Pro, such as the accelerometer, skin-detect sensors and heart rate monitor, to enable a new feature called silent speech.