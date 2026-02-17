Apple may unveil low-cost MacBook in several colours on March 4: Report

Apple will reportedly host a product launch event in New York on March 4. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone maker has sent out official invites requesting to join them in person for a special Apple Experience on March 4 at 09:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST). Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro , a low-cost MacBook in several colours, and iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026.

However, Gurman noted that the invite features the Apple logo in light green, blue, and yellow colours, and the anticipated low-cost MacBook has reportedly been tested in these colours only. This increases the chances of the anticipated low-cost MacBook headlining this launch event.

Low-cost MacBooks: What to expect

Gurman earlier reported that Apple is exploring a broader range of colour options for its upcoming low-cost MacBook , including yellow and green, alongside blue and pink. Classic finishes like silver and dark grey are also reportedly being considered. If introduced, these brighter variants would represent a departure from the typically understated palette associated with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lineup.

On the performance front, earlier reports suggest the device could run on the A18 Pro chip—the same processor expected to power the iPhone 16 series—instead of Apple’s M-series silicon used in existing Macs. In certain workloads, the A18 Pro is said to offer performance levels approaching those of the original M1 chip, potentially positioning the device as a capable yet more affordable option.

In terms of design, the budget MacBook may feature a smaller 12.9-inch display, compared to the 13.6-inch screen on the current MacBook Air. While plastic construction was previously speculated as a cost-saving measure, the report indicates Apple is likely to stick with aluminium. The company is said to be developing a revised manufacturing process to maintain a premium metal build. According to a report by India Today, this low-cost MacBook may be priced around $599 (roughly ₹54,000) in the US.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max: What to expect

Apple unveiled the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the standard M5 chip in October, 2025, though the more advanced configurations were absent at the time. The company is now likely to round out the range with versions equipped with the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, potentially offering bigger display sizes as well.

Aside from the performance improvements that typically accompany newer silicon, significant design overhauls or additional hardware upgrades are not expected for this refresh.

iPhone 17e: What to expect

Apple is likely to continue its strategy of bringing up-to-date silicon to its lower-priced models with the iPhone 17e. Following the iPhone 16e’s shift to the A18 chip, the next iteration is anticipated to adopt the A19 processor introduced with the iPhone 17 series, delivering gains in overall speed, graphics handling, and on-device AI capabilities.

According to a report by Macotakara, the handset could also debut Apple’s upgraded C1X modem, which is believed to provide faster connectivity than the C1 found in the iPhone 16e. It may further incorporate Apple’s in-house N1 wireless chip to manage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connections. In terms of appearance, the device is expected to maintain its current design language, including a notched display rather than the Dynamic Island and a single rear camera setup.

As for hardware tweaks, slimmer screen borders are reportedly on the cards, though the phone may retain the same 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, skipping features like ProMotion and always-on display. The front camera could be upgraded to Apple’s 18MP Centre Stage sensor for improved video call framing, while the back is expected to continue with a single 48MP camera. Support for MagSafe charging is also expected.