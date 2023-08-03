Apple complies with China clampdown on ChatGPT-like apps, removes 100 apps

The instant success of OpenAI's ChatGPT resulted in the mushrooming of numerous apps with similar features. Many businesses and individuals attempted to capitalise on the growing demand for chatbots powered by AI by developing their own versions of the technology.

The applications were completely removed from China's iOS application store on Tuesday, as per information on Chinese mobile app analytics platform Qimai. Despite its high-profile launch on June 29, iFlyTek's Spark app, which offers services in the style of ChatGPT was taken down.

As per the sources, it now appears that these apps can no longer be available in China. Tech giant Apple has taken down many ChatGPT-like applications from its mainland App Store in view of new AI regulations coming into effect in the country from August 15.

Removal of apps from iphone: Insights

The new guidelines that have been discussed and implemented at the 12th office meeting of the State Internet Information Office on May 23 are intended to protect against AI-generated deep-fakes and propaganda. AI-service providers will need to register their services with authorities and conduct security assessments prior to the commercial launch of the service.

Apple has recently taken down around 30,000 games from China's App Store, and later some 94,000 more, followed by 44,000 that China said didn't have the right licences. It is now focusing on a much smaller number, all of which fall into a vital category.

As indicated by the South China Morning Post, over 100 applications that included ChatGPT-like AI services were pulled on Tuesday. Apple stated that the apps "include content that is illegal in China" in a notice to developers that was seen by the publication.

Chinese tech giants have reportedly tried and failed at producing their own versions of AI-driven apps such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to a report, over 22 generative AI start-ups have received funding in 2023, but any Chinese company is yet to come up with a cutting-edge application to rival the global AI apps.

The absolute most high-profile endeavours by China's big tech firms, including Baidu's Earnie Bot and Alibaba Group Holding's Tongyi Qianwen, are either still in trial mode or focusing on enterprises only. Ernie Bot is still on Chinese app stores and can be downloaded by any client who has an invitation code to utilize it.

Iphone apps removal in China: Statements issued

“As you may know, the government has been tightening regulations associated with deep synthesis technologies (DST) and generative AI services, including ChatGPT. DST must fulfil permitting requirements to operate in China, including securing a licence from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). In light of our survey, your application is related to ChatGPT, which doesn't have imperative licences to work in China," OpenCat reportedly received this notice from Apple. Reportedly, over 100 AI apps have been taken down from the App Store in China in the midst of the country's recent AI push.

Additionally, developers are informed that the content is subject to what are described as stricter regulations regarding generative AI and deep synthesis technologies. Apparently, the new guidelines are set to kick-in in China in about fourteen days' time.

Apple has for quite some time been criticised for bowing to pressure from the Chinese administration. The company promised to be more open about the reasons for removing apps from the App Store after its recent purges.