Redmi K60 Ultra Launch Event: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch

The Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced on Wednesday that it will hold a launch event in China on August 3, along with MediaTek and Pixelworks. The smartphone company is reportedly going to launch its latest Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra at the event.

According to a teaser poster that the company posted on Weibo in Chinese, the launch event for the Redmi is scheduled to take place in China at 2 pm local time (11:30 a.m. IST) on Thursday, August 3. MediaTek and Pixelworks are reportedly participating in the event. Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra, which is rumoured to include a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and Pixelworks display chip, is expected to be introduced at the event, despite not yet having been officially announced.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra features from Pixelworks and MediaTek: Collaboration Xiaomi has formed a partnership with Pixelworks and MediaTek, as evidenced by their presence. While MediaTek makes SoC (System on a Chip), which powers smartphones, Pixelworks gives video and pixel handling semiconductors and software. The organisation is additionally associated with digital displays, projection devices, and digital signage.

A few reports have guaranteed that it has a unique display chip, intended to further develop display performance and productivity, without compromising quality. It is rumoured that it will flaunt highlights, for example, frame rate interpolation, MEMC, DC-Dimming, HDR support, and colour-related features.

Redmi K60 Ultra Geekbench: Details (brief)

A Geekbench posting (by means of MySmartPrice) has uncovered that the next Redmi K60 Ultra has the model number 23078RKD5C.

The posting showed that the smartphone accomplished scores of 1288 in Geekbench's single-core test and 4121 in the multi-core test.

As indicated by the Geekbench posting, it is fueled by a MediaTek SoC codenamed Corot.

The SoC has a peak clock speed of 3.35GHz for the great centre, 3.0GHz for the three presentation centres, and 2.0GHz for the four productivity cores, demonstrating that this is the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

The phone's variation shown on Geekbench has 16GB of RAM.

The device will run Android 13 out of the box, likely with MIUI 14 on top, according to the listing (via MySmartPrice).

Redmi K60: Additional Information • Ahead of any official declaration, the recent Redmi K series smartphone has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking site with model number 23078RKD5C.

• The phone’s display will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC with 16GB Smash. The listing recommends Android 13 OS on the handset.

• It is estimated to make a big appearance as a replacement to the Redmi K50 Ultra.

• Schematics of the phone had been released online before in May. It is tipped to accompany thin bezels, a rectangular-formed camera module at the back, and an opening punch pattern on the display.

• It was identified by the model number 23078RKD5C in the IMEI database. It is anticipated to have a 1.5K resolution display, a metal frame, and 100W wired charging support.

• A Redmi handset has been spotted on the Geekbench site with the model number 23078RKD5C. The posting recommends that it might run Android 13. It demonstrates 4,859 points for multi-core testing and 1,724 points for single-core testing.