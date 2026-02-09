Apple could bring third-party AI voice apps to CarPlay beyond Siri: Report

For context, CarPlay is Apple’s in-car system that mirrors key iPhone features on a car’s dashboard screen, allowing drivers to use navigation, music, calls, and messages through touch or voice controls while driving.

This could allow drivers to ask questions or get suggestions from AI chatbots without taking their hands off the wheel. For example, a user could ask ChatGPT for nearby restaurant recommendations directly through the car’s display. However, the Bloomberg report noted that Apple customers have been asking for such features for months, and there is no guarantee that all AI developers will choose to support CarPlay.

According to the report, Apple is working to add support for third-party AI apps with voice mode in CarPlay in the coming months. The plan has not been officially announced, and an Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will not allow third-party apps to replace the Siri button or the wake word used to activate it. Instead, users will need to open an AI app within CarPlay to use its voice features. Developers may design their apps so that voice mode starts automatically when the app is opened, which could make the experience smoother.