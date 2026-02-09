Google likely to expand Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability beyond Pixels

Google has reportedly confirmed that Android’s Quick Share interoperability with Apple’s AirDrop will expand beyond the Pixel 10 series to more Android devices this year. According to a report by Android Authority, the company said that it is working with other brands to expand the functionality across the rest of the Android ecosystem.

Earlier, UK-based consumer technology company Nothing confirmed that it is working on bringing the feature to its devices. Among the chipmakers, US-based Qualcomm has also previously confirmed that Android smartphones running Snapdragon processors will soon gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices.

Google’s Quick Share feature may expand to more Android devices

Google last year made Android’s Quick Share work with Apple’s AirDrop, but only with Pixel 10 devices. This allowed Android’s Quick Share to send and receive files directly with Apple’s AirDrop.

According to the report, Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform at Google’s Taipei office, said that the feature will expand to many more devices in 2026.

Kay reportedly said that Google spent considerable time making sure the feature works with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. He added that now the system has been tested, Google is working with hardware partners to expand it across the Android ecosystem, with announcements expected soon. While Google has not yet named specific phones or brands, the comments suggest that AirDrop compatibility may expand beyond Pixel devices.