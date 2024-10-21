Business Standard
Apple brings popular Windows feature to Macs with macOS Sequoia: Know more

macOS Sequoia's new "Window Tiling" feature enhances multitasking on Macs by allowing users to drag and position app windows in various layouts

Window tiling on macOS Sequoia

Window tiling on macOS Sequoia

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Apple has introduced a Windows-like screen resizing and positioning feature in macOS Sequoia, enabling Mac users to drag apps to the screen edge to snap them into place, such as in a split-screen setup. Dubbed “Window Tiling,” this feature aims to improve multitasking by letting users arrange multiple apps without constantly switching between them.

How to use window tiling on macOS Sequoia

Using the Green Zoom button:

  • Open any app.
  • Hover the cursor over the green zoom button in the top left corner.
  • A menu with layout options will appear.
  • Choose from the available layout options, and other open apps will automatically fill the remaining spots.
By dragging
 
  • Drag the app window to the side of the screen to fill half the display.
  • Drag it to the top of the screen to maximise it.
  • Drag it to a corner to occupy a quarter of the screen.
  • Using this method only affects the selected app; other open windows do not automatically reposition.
Through the “Window” menu
  • Select “Window” from the top bar in any app.
  • Choose “Move and Resize” from the dropdown menu.
  • Pick any layout option, including half or quarter screen configurations.
  • Under the “Arrange” section, further options allow you to fit other apps into the layout via the green zoom button method.

macOS Sequoia: What is new

Like iOS 18 for iPhones, macOS Sequoia integrates Apple’s Intelligence features on Macs. Some notable additions include:

iPhone mirroring: iPhone users can now mirror their device on the Mac for full access, even when the iPhone is locked.

Safari highlights: A new feature in Safari helps users discover more information, such as web page summaries and quick links to music, videos, and more.
Passwords app: The new Passwords app on Mac streamlines access to saved passwords from other Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads.
Background replacements: Users can now set custom photo backgrounds for video conferences, even on third-party apps like Zoom and Webex.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

