Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhone 14, iPad, MacBook

Customers can avail of offers on several Apple products, including iPhone 14, iPad and Macbook Pro

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image:Vijay Sales is offering discounts on Apple products

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Electronics retail chain Vijay Sales announced offers and discounts on gadgets and products under its Apple Days Sale. Customers will be able to purchase Apple products at discounted prices.

The sale will be held from August 4 to August 16. The deals will be available at Vijay Sales' retail stores and its website. Customers can avail of the offers on several Apple products, including iPhone 14, iPad, and Macbook Pro.

Below are some discounts and offers on the Apple products being offered by Vijay Sales:

Apple Days Sale

Offers on Apple iPhone 14

Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage at a starting deal price of Rs 69,900, along with flat cashback of Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank cards.

If the customer chooses to exchange his smartphone with a minimum exchange value of Rs 15,000 or above, Vijay Sales will add a discount of another Rs 8,000, resulting in a total discount of Rs 37,000. The final price of the iPhone 14 with 128GB  storage will then come down to Rs 42,900.

Apple iPhone 14: Specifications

This smartphone comes with a super Retina XDR 6.1-inch display and a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It also comes with ceramic shield protection and a resistant to spills and splashes. Another feature that powers the Apple device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Apple iPhone product is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back and an additional 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Offers on Apple iPad

Vijay Sales will offer the iPad 9th Gen at a starting price of Rs 25,990, the iPad 10th Gen at Rs 38,990; the iPad Air 5th Gen at Rs 51,900, and the iPad Pro at Rs 75,670. These prices include up to Rs. 3000 cash back on HDFC Bank Cards.

Apple iPad (10th Gen): Specifications

Powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor, the iPad (10th Gen) sports a 10.9-inch liquid retina screen of 500 nits brightness level with true tone technology. It has a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution. On the front, the iPad features a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera located along the display bezel on the landscape edge. It has a TouchID (fingerprint sensor) integrated into the power button on the top side.

The new iPad supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G for wireless connectivity and has a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. It comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver colours. It is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

Offers on MacBook Air, Pro

Customers can get the MacBook Air, powered by the M1 chip, at Rs 75,900, while the MacBook Air, with M2 chip, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,01,990. The MacBook Pro powered by the M2 Chip, will be available at Vijay Sales at a starting price of Rs 1,11,900, and the MacBook Pro with M2 Chip will be available at Rs 1,78,990. These prices are inclusive of a flat Rs 5,000 Cash Back on HDFC Bank Cards.

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro: Specifications

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is offered in 10- or 12-core CPU configurations, with up to eight performance cores and four efficiency cores. The chip supports up to 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — double the amount in M2 — and up to 32GB of unified memory. On the GPU side, the M2 Pro has up to 19 cores. Besides, there is a dedicated media engine in M2 Pro with support for the most popular video codecs, which accelerates video playback and encoding without compromising on power efficiency.

Offers on Apple Watch

Vijay Sales is making the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) available for Rs 25,900 and the Apple Watch Series 8 for Rs 39,490. The Apple Watch Ultra will be offered at Rs 77,999. These prices are inclusive of up to Rs 4,000 cash back on HDFC Bank Cards.

Offers on AirPods

Vijay Sales is offering the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for Rs 22,990  inclusive of Rs 2,000 cash back on HDFC Bank Cards.

Vijay Sales is also offering up a 10 per cent discount on its Protect+ programme for newly bought devices.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

