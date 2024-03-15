Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale starts from March 16 and is valid until March 24. In the sale, there are discounts and bank offers applicable across Apple products, including iPhones and MacBooks

Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Vijay Sales has announced Apple Days sale in which the consumer electronics retail chain platform is offering discounts and bank offers on a range of Apple products, including the latest iPhone 15 series and MacBook Air with M3. Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale starts from March 16 and is valid until March 26. Below are the discounts and offers applicable on Apple product lines:

Apple iPhone

The entry-level model in the iPhone 15 series, launched at Rs 79,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 70,490. Additionally, there is a bank offer available on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards in which consumers can avail cashback of up to Rs 4,000. Similar offers are available on other iPhone models as well. Below are the offer details on other models:

iPhone 15

  • Sale price: Rs 70,490 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 66,490 onwards

iPhone 15 Plus

  • Sale price: Rs 79,820 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 75,820 onwards

iPhone 15 Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 1,25,900 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 1,22,900 onwards

iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Sale price: Rs 1,49,240 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 1,46,340

iPhone 14

  • Sale price:  Rs 61,160 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 58,160 onwards

iPhone 14 Plus

  • Sale price: Rs 70,490 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 67,490

iPhone 13

  • Sale price: Rs 51,820 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 1,000
  • Effective price: Rs 50,820 onwards

Apple iPad

The base variant of the iPad 9th Gen, launched at Rs 30,900, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 25,900 – including HDFC bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. Likewise, the base variant of the iPad Pro is offered at Rs 71,300 – including the bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on HDFC bank cards.

iPad 9th Gen

  • Sale price: Rs 27,900 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 25,900 onwards

iPad 10th Gen

  • Sale price: Rs 36,430 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 3,000
  • Effective price: Rs 33,430 onwards

iPad Air 5th Gen

  • Sale price: Rs 54,680 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 50,680 onwards

iPad Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 83,900 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4000
  • Effective price: Rs 71,300 onwards

Apple MacBook

The newly launched MacBook Air with M3 is offered at Rs 1,09,900 onwards, which is inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant cashback on HDFC cards and other Apple Days sale offers. Similarly, the MacBook Pro model with M3 chip, launched at Rs 169,900 onwards, is offered at a discounted price of Rs 152,910. Together with a bank discount of up to Rs 5000, the M3-powered MacBook Pro M3 is offered at Rs 147,910.

MacBook Air M3

  • Sale price: Rs 1,14,900 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 1,09,900 onwards

MacBook Air M1

  • Sale price: Rs 79,900 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 74,900 onwards

MacBook Air M2

  • Sale price: Rs 89,900 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 84,900 onwards

MacBook Pro M2

  • Sale price: Rs 1,14,300 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 1,09,300 onwards

MacBook Pro M3

  • Sale price: Rs 152,910 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 147,910 onwards

MacBook Pro M3 Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 179,910 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 174,910 onwards

MacBook Pro M3 Max

  • Sale price: Rs 287,910 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 5,000
  • Effective price: Rs 282,910 onwards

Apple Watch Series

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is offered for as low as Rs 25,690, including bank discount of up to Rs 2,000. The latest Apple Watch Series 9, launched at Rs 41,900 onwards, is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,310 – including discount of up to Rs 2,500 on HDFC cards.

Apple Watch Series 9

  • Sale price: Rs 38,810
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,500
  • Effective price: Rs 36,310

Apple Watch Series Ultra

  • Sale price: Rs 83,260
  • Bank discount: Rs 4,000
  • Effective price: Rs 79,260

Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)

  • Sale price: Rs 27,690
  • Bank discount: Rs 2,000
  • Effective price: Rs 25,690

Apple AirPods

The AirPods Pro (second-generation) with USB-C are offered at an effective price of Rs 20,980, including Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards.



