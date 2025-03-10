Apple delays advanced Siri features due to intelligence setback: Know more

Apple is reportedly facing delays in developing an AI-powered version of its digital assistant, Siri. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has stated that advanced Siri capabilities, including personalised responses and in-app control features, which were expected to arrive with the iOS 18.4 update in April, will now be released "in the coming year."

According to the report, Apple has been unsuccessful in eliminating bugs that it has encountered during internal testing of Siri's new features. It also suggests that Apple may decide to rebuild Siri's intelligent functions from the ground up, potentially pushing the release to 2026.

Apple had previewed new AI-driven Siri enhancements at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 as part of its iOS 18 platform. However, development challenges may lead to these features being introduced with a future iteration of iOS.

Following Siri features are reportedly being delayed-

Personalised Siri: Apple Intelligence will enable Siri to process and understand data from emails, messages, photos, calendar events, and files stored on the device. This feature aims to provide context-aware responses. For example, if a user needs to enter their driving licence number in a form, Siri could fetch the details from a saved image.

App actions for Siri: With the introduction of App Intents, Siri is expected to perform tasks within apps without needing to open them. Users could, for instance, ask Siri to locate a particular photo, make edits to it, and save it to a designated folder—all through voice commands.

On-screen awareness for Siri: This feature is designed to help Siri identify on-screen content and act accordingly. If a contact shares a new address in a message, users could simply ask Siri to "Save this address," and it would update the relevant contact details without requiring manual input.

Bloomberg also reported that the delays in Siri's development could affect the release timeline of Apple's anticipated HomePad device. Expected to serve as a central smart home hub, this device reportedly relies on Siri's ability to manage in-app actions for home automation. With Siri's upgrades postponed, the HomePad's anticipated early 2025 launch might be pushed back.

iOS 18.4: What to expect

With the Apple Intelligence-powered Siri reportedly being delayed, iOS 18.4 update could bring the following new Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhones in April: