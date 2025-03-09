Microsoft 365 to discontinue Skype call minutes, Publisher from 2026

Microsoft has announced changes to its Microsoft 365 subscription service, with two key features set to be discontinued in 2026. The company has cited a regular review of feature usage as the reason behind the decision, which will affect Skype's free call minutes and Microsoft Publisher.

Skype call minutes

Starting March 3, 2026, Microsoft 365 subscribers will no longer receive 60 free minutes of Skype calls per month for mobile phones and landlines. This feature, which has been part of the subscription, allowed users to make voice calls without additional charges. This is for free and paid Skype users.

Microsoft had earlier confirmed that Skype is retiring in May 2025 for free and paid Skype users, but not for Business users. According to Microsoft, Skype for Business users are separate from Skype Consumer and remain unaffected by this change.

Therefore, beginning May 2025, the Skype dial pad will be available to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers from the Skype web portal and within Teams (Free). Subscribers can continue to use their Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription or Skype Credits.

Microsoft has confirmed that Skype data will be available until January 2026 for users to export or delete. Users have the option to log in to Microsoft Teams Free using Skype credentials, and Skype call and chat history will be available for transfer. If no action is taken by users until January 26, Microsoft will delete Skype data.

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft has also announced that Publisher, which has been available for over three decades, will no longer be supported as part of Microsoft 365 from October 1, 2026. The company recommends users transition to alternative Microsoft 365 apps such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Designer, which provide similar document and design functionalities.

Users on Microsoft Publisher are advised to convert their existing Publisher files to PDF or Word format before October 1, 2026. After this date, it will no longer be possible to open or edit files using Publisher.