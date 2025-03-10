Apple delists these Mac, iPad models following last week launches: Details

Following the launch of new Macs and iPads last week, Apple has removed several older-generation products from its website and online store, including the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3, iPad Air with M2, and the tenth-generation iPad. Several older iPhone models have also been discontinued following the launch of the iPhone 16e last month.

Here is a list of all the Apple devices that are now not listed on the Apple online store in India:

iPads

With the introduction of the new iPad Air featuring the M3 chip in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, the iPad Air with M2 has been unlisted. Launched last year alongside the M4 iPad Pro, the M2-powered iPad Air is no longer part of Apple's iPad line-up. Similarly, the tenth-generation iPad has been unlisted to make way for the newly launched iPad with the A16 chip. The tenth-generation iPad, introduced in 2022, was powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

The new iPad Air with M3 starts at Rs 59,900, while the iPad with A16 starts at Rs 34,900. Both are available for pre-order in India, with retail availability beginning March 12.

Macs

With the release of the M4-powered MacBook Air , Apple has discontinued the MacBook Air with M3, which debuted in March 2023. The new model brings a chip upgrade, 16GB of unified memory in the base variant (up from 8GB), and a new 12MP Centre Stage camera.

Additionally, Apple has removed the Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra from its desktop line-up, replacing it with a new Mac Studio featuring M4 Max or M3 Ultra chip options. Apple claims the M3 Ultra is its most powerful Apple Silicon yet, optimised for AI and machine learning tasks. The new Mac Studio also introduces Thunderbolt 5 ports.

The new MacBook Air starts at Rs 99,900, and the Mac Studio at Rs 2,14,900. Both are available for pre-order and will go on sale from March 12.

iPhones

Apple also discontinued the iPhone 14 and third-generation iPhone SE last month following the launch of the iPhone 16e. Priced at Rs 59,900, the iPhone 16e is available for purchase in India. Powered by a version of the A18 chip, it supports Apple Intelligence features.