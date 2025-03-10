China's new AI model 'Manus' creates global buzz, challenges OpenAI, Google

China has introduced another powerful artificial intelligence (AI) model, called Manus, just weeks after DeepSeek’s launch , underscoring the country’s accelerating push into the AI race. Developed by the Chinese startup Monica, Manus is being compared to the top AI systems created by OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The company claims the model is a general-purpose AI capable of executing tasks autonomously, without human supervision.

What is Manus?

Manus is an advanced AI agent designed to think, plan, and execute real-world tasks on its own. It can create websites, plan trips, analyse stocks, and much more — just from a single user prompt. Unlike standard AI chatbots, which provide answers, Manus takes full action to complete tasks. For example, if asked to create a report on climate change, it will research, write the report, create charts, and compile everything into a final document without needing further instructions.

Why is Manus unique?

Manus was launched on March 6 and has quickly gained worldwide attention. According to its creators, it outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch on the GAIA benchmark, a measure of AI performance. A demo video released by Monica shows Manus interacting with the internet, gathering data, and executing complex tasks in real time. It can browse websites, take screenshots, record online activity, and generate reports, spreadsheets, or presentations. This level of automation has led many to call it a major leap forward in AI technology.

Key features of Manus

Manus operates independently in the cloud, enabling it to continue working on assigned tasks even if a user disconnects their device. This capability allows for uninterrupted progress on long-term projects.

Unlike many AI models, Manus actively browses the web, interacts with websites, and displays its workflow live. This helps users see how the AI gathers and processes information.

It learns from user interactions to provide tailored results. Over time, it adapts to user preferences, improving the relevance and quality of its responses.

The AI can access platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and more to collect and process data. It can even manage multiple screens at once, as demonstrated in its official video. Manus doesn’t just generate text-based results. It can create detailed reports, interactive presentations, and even code-based outputs like data visualisations and spreadsheets.

How to use Manus AI

Manus functions similarly to AI chatbots like ChatGPT but offers much more autonomy. Users simply input a task, such as “Create a 7-day travel itinerary to Bali within a budget”, and Manus begins researching, gathering data, and structuring a response. The AI compiles all relevant information and presents a complete itinerary with links, maps, and travel suggestions. If a user disconnects, the AI continues working in the cloud and notifies them once the task is complete.

Availability and future plans

Currently, Manus is available through an invitation-only web preview. Monica has not announced a public release date but hinted that an official rollout could happen soon. The company also plans to open-source the model in the coming months, allowing developers to integrate it into their own projects. This move could lead to rapid improvements and widespread adoption of the technology.

What’s next in artificial intelligence?

AI-powered browsers and agents are becoming a major focus for tech companies, and Manus is at the forefront of this trend. With its ability to conduct deep web research, create structured outputs, and automate tasks, it represents a shift towards AI-driven productivity tools.

The excitement surrounding Manus suggests that AI innovation is accelerating, particularly in China. As AI systems become more autonomous and capable, competition between companies like OpenAI, Google, and Monica will only intensify.