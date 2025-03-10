Nintendo Switch 2: What to expect from upcoming handheld gaming console

The Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly been spotted on the US government agency, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, which hints at its imminent launch. Nintendo earlier released the trailer for Switch 2 in which it confirmed that the release would happen in the year 2025, however, a specific date was not announced. Now with the FCC listing in sight, the device might soon launch. Further updates about the handheld gaming device will be announced during the Nintendo Direct event which will air on April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: What to expect

According to a report by The Verge, FCC filings reveal that the console will support Wi-Fi 6 and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

ALSO READ: Take-Two confirms GTA 6's release by Fall of 2025: Here's what to expect Wi-Fi 6 (also known as 802.11ax) is not the latest wireless standard, but it remains highly adopted because of its enhanced efficiency, speed, and capacity over previous standards (like Wi-Fi 5). It operates primarily on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, which are widely supported and available around the world, including in places like India.

The newer Wi-Fi 6E standard, which does support the 6GHz band, offers even faster speeds and reduced interference. However, its adoption can be complicated in regions like India, where there are regulatory concerns or the 6GHz spectrum may not be available for consumer use. This is why Wi-Fi 6, which avoids these issues, is still more commonly used in such regions.

Another key detail according to the report is the NFC support, which suggests continued compatibility with Amiibo figurines. Amiibo are interactive figures and cards that work with your games. If you tap an Amiibo while playing compatible Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, or Wii U software then you’ll uncover new features.

ALSO READ: Apple delays advanced Siri features due to intelligence setback: Know more The filings specify that the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) feature will be in the right Joy-Con, just like the original Switch, ensuring Amiibo fans can keep using their collection to unlock in-game content.

FCC filings reported by Engadget also talk about the presence of a second USB-C port on the top of the console. This suggests that, for the first time, players will be able to charge the Switch 2 from either the bottom or the top port.

Further details about the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed on April 2, during the “Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025.”