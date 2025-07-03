Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report

Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report

Apple's iOS 26 beta includes a FaceTime safety feature that pauses calls if nudity is detected, expanding its Communication Safety tools to possibly include all users

iOS 26: FaceTime App
iOS 26: FaceTime App (Image: Apple)
Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
A new safety feature in Apple’s iOS 26 beta reportedly allows FaceTime to automatically freeze calls when nudity is detected on camera. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature was introduced as part of Apple's Communication Safety tools and is designed to block inappropriate content during video calls. 
Initially announced at Apple’s WWDC 2025, iOS 26 includes a broad set of family-oriented tools for child accounts. The FaceTime safety feature appears to be one such tool, but the report suggests it may extend beyond child accounts to adult users as well. 

FaceTime safety tool in iOS 26

The feature builds on Apple’s Communication Safety system, which was first designed to blur explicit images in Messages and Shared Albums for children. In FaceTime, if the app detects someone beginning to undress during a video call, it will instantly pause both video and audio. An on-screen alert then informs the user of the detected nudity and provides two options: resume the call or end it. 
9to5Mac highlighted a post on X that shared the warning message. However, it remains unclear whether this feature is intentionally applied to all users or if its activation in adult accounts is a bug in the beta version.  While the move may raise privacy concerns, Apple says the feature is privacy-first by design. 
Communication Safety explained  Communication Safety relies on on-device machine learning to analyse photo and video attachments for nudity. Since the detection takes place entirely on the user’s device, Apple does not receive any notification or access to the images or videos. The company has maintained that this local processing ensures complete user privacy, even when nudity is detected, Apple remains unaware of any content.  
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing multiple updates across its ecosystem, from a new Liquid Glass design to major enhancements in Messages, Wallet and CarPlay. The expansion of its safety tools signals Apple’s ongoing focus on user protection, especially for younger users, while attempting to balance privacy and oversight.

Topics :Apple iOS bugsApple Apple PhonesVideo Calling

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

