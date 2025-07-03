iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

- iPhone 16e
- MacBook Air with M4
- Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
- iPad Air with M3
- iPad with A16
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- MacBook Pro with M5
- New Mac Pro
- iPad Pro with M5
- AirPods Pro 3
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
- HomePad
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePod Mini 2
- AirTag 2
- Studio Display 2
Upcoming Apple products: What to expect
Phone 17 Series
- iPhone 17: May include ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and a better front-facing camera.
- iPhone 17 Air: Tipped to be the thinnest iPhone yet, with a futuristic design, but possible compromises on battery life and camera hardware.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Likely to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build with a new camera bar, better telephoto performance, and upgraded front cameras.
New Macs
- MacBook Pro: Likely to arrive in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations.
- Mac Pro: May get updated with either the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip.
iPad Pro
AirPods Pro 3
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 11: Expected to include high blood pressure detection.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could introduce satellite connectivity and additional health sensors for hypertension monitoring.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Likely to get a chip refresh, and possibly a new all-plastic body.
Apple Home Devices
- HomePad: A wall-mountable smart display with iPad-like form factor and built-in cameras. This new device is expected to function like a hub for all smart home devices.
- Apple TV 4K: A refreshed version with improved AI features and an upgraded chip.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to include a faster Wi-Fi chip for better reliability.
Others products
- AirTag 2: Could offer enhanced anti-stalking technology and better location accuracy.
- Studio Display 2: Rumoured to feature a 27-inch MiniLED panel and improved front camera.
