iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

Apple has already introduced several new devices in 2025, including the iPhone 16e, M4-powered MacBook Air, a new Mac Studio, and updated iPads. But the company is far from done. In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series, M5 chip-powered Macs and iPads, and several wearables, including new Apple Watches and AirPods.

Devices Apple has launched in 2025:

iPhone 16e

MacBook Air with M4

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max

iPad Air with M3

iPad with A16

Expected Apple launches in 2025:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

MacBook Pro with M5

New Mac Pro

iPad Pro with M5

AirPods Pro 3

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3

HomePad

New Apple TV 4K

HomePod Mini 2

AirTag 2

Studio Display 2

Upcoming Apple products: What to expect

Phone 17 Series

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup is expected to bring significant changes. The iPhone 17 Plus may be replaced with a slimmer “iPhone 17 Air,” and the Pro models are anticipated to feature a redesigned chassis. All four models are expected to ship with iOS 26 out of the box, which brings Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design language.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro may feature new Apple logo placement, design, camera upgrades Expected line-up: iPhone 17: May include ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and a better front-facing camera.

iPhone 17 Air: Tipped to be the thinnest iPhone yet, with a futuristic design, but possible compromises on battery life and camera hardware.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Likely to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build with a new camera bar, better telephoto performance, and upgraded front cameras. New Macs Apple is expected to start updating its Mac line-up with next-generation Apple Silicon, likely the M5 series chips. New devices could include:

MacBook Pro: Likely to arrive in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations.

Mac Pro: May get updated with either the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip. iPad Pro The next iPad Pro model is expected to feature the new M5 chip and Apple’s in-house C1 modem (first seen in iPhone 16e). However, no major design changes are anticipated this year. AirPods Pro 3 The third-generation AirPods Pro is expected to arrive with the new H3 chip. Rumoured features include heart rate monitoring, infrared sensors for gesture controls, and enhanced spatial audio with better positional awareness.