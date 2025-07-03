You might be spied on through your bluetooth audio devices, CERT-In warns

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-severity warning for Bluetooth TWS earbuds, speakers, and headphone users. In a recent alert, CERT-In said that Bluetooth audio devices powered by Airoha systems-on-chip (SoCs) are exposed to the risk of getting hacked and being turned into spying devices. As per the CERT-In advisory, by exploiting this vulnerability, attackers can hijack calls, spy on conversations happening nearby bluetooth devices, steal call history and contacts, and might also be able to completely take over the affected device.

For the unaware, Airoha is a major supplier of Bluetooth audio chipsets (SoCs), widely used in True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and other audio devices by leading brands including Sony and JBL.

Vulnerable devices Researchers from German cybersecurity firm ERNW have identified three critical vulnerabilities in Airoha chipsets. Their findings reveal that 29 audio products across 10 brands, including Bose, Sony, JBL, Jabra, Marshall, Beyerdynamic, JLab, EarisMax, MoerLabs, and Teufel, are impacted. The affected devices range from wireless headphones and earbuds to microphones and speakers. As per the German cybersecurity firm, these devices were confirmed to be vulnerable: Beyerdynamic Amiron 300

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

EarisMax Bluetooth Auracast Sender

Jabra Elite 8 Active

JBL Endurance Race 2

JBL Live Buds 3

Jlab Epic Air Sport ANC

Marshall ACTON III

Marshall MAJOR V

Marshall MINOR IV

Marshall MOTIF II

Marshall STANMORE III

Marshall WOBURN III

MoerLabs EchoBeatz

Sony CH-720N

Sony Link Buds S

Sony ULT Wear

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony WF-C500

Sony WF-C510-GFP

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-CH520

Sony WH-XB910N

Sony WI-C100

Teufel Tatws2

What risk does the vulnerability pose and what’s the solution As per CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Airoha bluetooth firmware, which could allow an attacker within Bluetooth range to read or write device RAM/flash, invoke hands-free profile (HFP) commands on a paired phone, eavesdrop on microphone audio, steal call history and contacts, and potentially deploy wormable firmware. Airoha has supplied an SDK update containing firmware fixes to all device manufacturers on June 4, CERT-In said. Each company is expected to release product specific firmware updates in their due time. Consumers can keep checking for the updates and install it as soon as it gets released to safeguard themselves against this vulnerability.