Nothing Phone 3 may get Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 update soon: Details

Nothing Phone 3 may get Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 update soon: Details

Nothing Phone 3 boots Nothing OS 3.5 out of the box; however, the next major software update is set to arrive in the next few months, CEO Carl Pei confirmed

Nothing OS 4.0 (Image: Nothing Community)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Nothing CEO Carl Pei during the Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch event teased the arrival of Nothing OS 4.0 based on the latest Android 16. Carl Pei said that the next major software update from Nothing, based on Android 16, will be rolled out this autumn, suggesting a September to November release window.
 
The newly launched Nothing Phone 3 is shipped with Nothing OS 3.5 at the moment. However, as soon as the next software update is released, the Phone 3 is expected to get it first, and then other Nothing phones would follow suit.

Nothing OS 4.0: What to expect

Nothing OS 4.0 is expected to introduce AI smarts, and support for the Glyph Matrix API, which might let developers experiment with mini-games, tools, and glanceable widgets that the Phone 3 sports on its rear panel. The upcoming software update might also bring Android 16’s Material 3 Expressive redesign, among other things.
 
 
Google has already rolled out the Android 16 stable update to eligible Pixel smartphones as they are the US technology company’s flagship phones. Nothing has also dubbed its latest offering—Phone 3—as its first true flagship smartphone, suggesting that it could be the first to receive the update.

Nothing Phone 3: New features

Launched at Nothing’s Come to Play event on July 1, the Nothing Phone 3 retains the brand’s signature transparent design but introduces a redesigned “Glyph Matrix” system, replacing the earlier Glyph Interface LED strips. This updated matrix display on the phone’s back supports app-specific alerts, contact-based notifications, real-time progress tracking, and interactive elements called “Glyph Toys.” These include quick-access tools and micro-games like Glyph Mirror, Digital Clock, Spin the Bottle, and others.
 
The device also brings new AI-powered capabilities, including Essential Search—a universal smart search bar that helps users find contacts, photos, files, and even get answers to queries. Additionally, a new Flip to Record feature allows users to transcribe and summarise meetings.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 2800x1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPS)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP (EIS)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

