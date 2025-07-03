Home / Technology / Tech News / Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone

Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone

Honor Magic V5 is said to be the thinnest foldable smartphone yet, measuring 8.8mm in thickness in the folded state. When unfolded, it has a side profile of 4.1mm

Honor Magic V5
Honor Magic V5 (Image: Honor China)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Honor has launched the Magic V5 book-style foldable smartphone in China, claiming it to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. The company said that the Magic V5 measures 8.8mm in thickness when folded, and gets down to 4.1mm in the unfolded state. However, this is limited to the Warm White colour variant while the other variant measures 9mm thick in folded state. The Honor Magic V5 is available in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colour variants.
 
Honor has already started teasing the launch of the smartphone in other markets; however, it is yet to confirm the schedule.

Honor V5: Details

The Honor Magic V5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB main storage. The smartphone sports a 7.95-inch main display with 2352x2172 resolution. The cover screen is a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2376x1060 and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both screens support a refresh rate of 120Hz.
 
The company said that the cover screen is protected by Honor's Anti-scratch NanoCry Shield while the folding screen uses Honor's Super Armored Inner Screen technology.
 
For the camera system, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera. The main camera is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP periscopic telephoto camera. It houses 20MP cameras on both the displays for selfies, video calls and more.
 
The smartphone packs a 6,100 mAh battery which supports a 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Honor Magic V5: Specifications

  • Cover display: 6.43-inch OLED display, 2376x1060 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Main display: 7.95 inch OLED HDR display, 2352x2172 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
  • RAM: up to 16 GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary+ 50MP ultra-wide + 64 MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 6100mAh
  • Charging: 66W wired, 50MP wireless 
  • Protection: IP58/59
  • OS: MagicOS 9.0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

iPhone 17 series to M5 Macs: Apple has over 15 devices in pipeline for 2025

Google to cut down battery capacity, charging speed of Pixel 6a: Here's why

Vivo X Fold 5 book-style foldable to be launched in India soon: Check specs

Vivo confirms X200 FE specs: MediaTek D 9300+ chip, 6500mAh battery, more

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Topics :HonorFoldable devicessmartphone buyers in Indiachinese smartphone industry

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story