Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone

Honor has launched the Magic V5 book-style foldable smartphone in China, claiming it to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. The company said that the Magic V5 measures 8.8mm in thickness when folded, and gets down to 4.1mm in the unfolded state. However, this is limited to the Warm White colour variant while the other variant measures 9mm thick in folded state. The Honor Magic V5 is available in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown colour variants.

Honor has already started teasing the launch of the smartphone in other markets; however, it is yet to confirm the schedule.

Honor V5: Details The Honor Magic V5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB main storage. The smartphone sports a 7.95-inch main display with 2352x2172 resolution. The cover screen is a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2376x1060 and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both screens support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company said that the cover screen is protected by Honor's Anti-scratch NanoCry Shield while the folding screen uses Honor's Super Armored Inner Screen technology. For the camera system, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera. The main camera is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP periscopic telephoto camera. It houses 20MP cameras on both the displays for selfies, video calls and more.