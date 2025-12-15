Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans

Apple has introduced its Fitness Plus service in India, expanding access to its subscription-based fitness platform. The service offers guided workouts, meditation sessions and personalised fitness plans across Apple devices. With this expansion, users across 49 countries and regions, including India, now have access to all 12 workout types on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The company is also offering a one-month trial for Fitness Plus at no additional cost.

Apple Fitness Plus: Price and availability

Apple Fitness Plus (monthly): Rs 149

Apple Fitness Plus (yearly): Rs 999, sharing up to five other family members

Apple Fitness Plus: Compatible devices

iPhone 8 or newer running iOS 16.1 or above

Apple Watch Series 3 or later using watchOS 7.2 or above, paired to an iPhone 6s or newer on iOS 14.3 or later

Bundle deals on new devices

Customers buying a new eligible Apple device, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3 or Powerbeats Pro 2, get three months of Apple Fitness Plus at no extra cost.

Apple Fitness Plus: What is it Apple said Fitness Plus is deeply integrated with its devices, allowing users to view real-time workout data on screen. This includes heart rate, calories burned, activity rings progress, and the burn bar. These metrics are displayed when the service is used with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro (3rd generation). The company added that workouts are offered in multiple formats, with durations ranging from five to 45 minutes. said Fitness Plus is deeply integrated with its devices, allowing users to view real-time workout data on screen. This includes heart rate, calories burned, activity rings progress, and the burn bar. These metrics are displayed when the service is used with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro (3rd generation). The company added that workouts are offered in multiple formats, with durations ranging from five to 45 minutes. Workout options and custom plans Fitness Plus features a wide range of workout categories, including strength, yoga, HIIT, Pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing, and meditation. Users can opt for sessions that require equipment or choose equipment-free workouts. For added guidance, custom plans allow users to build a personalised schedule based on their preferred workout types, durations, trainers and music.

Music category ALSO READ: Logitech launches MX Master 4 mouse in India at Rs 15,996: Check features Apple said music plays a central role in the Fitness Plus experience, with workouts powered by curated playlists from Apple Music. These span categories such as Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop or R&B, Latin Grooves, and Latest Hits. The company is also adding a new K-Pop category that will be available across all workout types. In addition, the Artist Spotlight series features full playlists built around individual artists, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, BTS, Selena Gomez, and Coldplay. Tools for consistency FitnessPlus includes several features that aim to keep users engaged.

Stay Consistent provides a preset weekly schedule.

Push Further gives longer or more challenging workouts.

Get Started helps beginners with simple routines based on their chosen activities. Audio stories The Time to Walk feature will also be offered as part of the service. This audio series features well-known personalities sharing personal stories, photos, and music during guided walks. Previous guests have included Camila Cabello, Jane Fonda, Shawn Mendes, and Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda. Curated workout collections Collections offer another way to explore the service. These are groups of workouts arranged around a single goal or theme, such as Run Your First 5K, No Shoes Workouts, Pilates for More Than Your Core or So Fresh 90s Dance.