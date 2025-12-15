Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans

Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans

Apple Fitness+ offers guided workouts, meditation sessions, personalised plans and integration across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV

Apple Fitness Plus launching in India Dec 15
Apple Fitness Plus now in India (Image: Apple)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Apple has introduced its Fitness Plus service in India, expanding access to its subscription-based fitness platform. The service offers guided workouts, meditation sessions and personalised fitness plans across Apple devices. With this expansion, users across 49 countries and regions, including India, now have access to all 12 workout types on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The company is also offering a one-month trial for Fitness Plus at no additional cost. 

Apple Fitness Plus: Price and availability

  • Apple Fitness Plus (monthly): Rs 149 
  • Apple Fitness Plus (yearly): Rs 999, sharing up to five other family members

Apple Fitness Plus: Compatible devices

  • iPhone 8 or newer running iOS 16.1 or above
  • Apple Watch Series 3 or later using watchOS 7.2 or above, paired to an iPhone 6s or newer on iOS 14.3 or later

Bundle deals on new devices

Customers buying a new eligible Apple device, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3 or Powerbeats Pro 2, get three months of Apple Fitness Plus at no extra cost.

Apple Fitness Plus: What is it

Apple said Fitness Plus is deeply integrated with its devices, allowing users to view real-time workout data on screen. This includes heart rate, calories burned, activity rings progress, and the burn bar. These metrics are displayed when the service is used with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro (3rd generation). The company added that workouts are offered in multiple formats, with durations ranging from five to 45 minutes.
 
Workout options and custom plans
 
Fitness Plus features a wide range of workout categories, including strength, yoga, HIIT, Pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing, and meditation. Users can opt for sessions that require equipment or choose equipment-free workouts. For added guidance, custom plans allow users to build a personalised schedule based on their preferred workout types, durations, trainers and music.
 
Music category
 
Apple said music plays a central role in the Fitness Plus experience, with workouts powered by curated playlists from Apple Music. These span categories such as Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop or R&B, Latin Grooves, and Latest Hits. The company is also adding a new K-Pop category that will be available across all workout types. In addition, the Artist Spotlight series features full playlists built around individual artists, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, BTS, Selena Gomez, and Coldplay. 
 
Tools for consistency
 
FitnessPlus includes several features that aim to keep users engaged.
  • Stay Consistent provides a preset weekly schedule.
  • Push Further gives longer or more challenging workouts. 
  • Get Started helps beginners with simple routines based on their chosen activities. 
Audio stories
 
The Time to Walk feature will also be offered as part of the service. This audio series features well-known personalities sharing personal stories, photos, and music during guided walks. Previous guests have included Camila Cabello, Jane Fonda, Shawn Mendes, and Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda.
 
Curated workout collections
 
Collections offer another way to explore the service. These are groups of workouts arranged around a single goal or theme, such as Run Your First 5K, No Shoes Workouts, Pilates for More Than Your Core or So Fresh 90s Dance. 
Meditation themes and techniques
 
Users can choose from 12 different meditation themes such as Calm, Sleep and Sound. Each theme includes easy-to-follow techniques. These sessions are designed to help users recharge during the day, improve their focus, and build a better connection with themselves and the people around them
 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

