Monday, December 15, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Phone beta rolls out 'Expressive Calling' with DND bypass option

Google Phone beta rolls out 'Expressive Calling' with DND bypass option

Google Phone app's latest beta introduces expressive calling feature, letting users mark calls as urgent with animated alerts, visual cues, and optional DND interruption

Google Phone's expressive calling feature

Google Phone's expressive calling feature

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After announcing it earlier this month, Google is now reportedly releasing a beta update for its Phone app, which brings the ‘urgent’ Expressive Calling feature. According to a report by 9To5Google, this feature is available in Google Phone app version 203, for now. As per the report, it appears that both parties have to be on the aforementioned beta version to get this feature to work. If they are, the calling screen will show a “Mark call as urgent?” card above the usual controls that let you tap “Notify.”
 
As per the report, to see if this feature is available on your device, navigate to Phone Settings > General > Expressive Calling (toward the bottom). The main setting, “Enhance calling with visual and haptic feedback,” is turned on by default, while “Urgent call can interrupt Do Not Disturb” is optional.
 
  When both callers are on the latest beta update, a “Mark call as urgent?” card will appear on the calling screen above the usual controls. Tapping “Notify” sends an “It’s urgent!” message to the recipient, complete with an animated siren emoji. If the call is missed, an “urgent” label will appear in their call history.

Also Read

iOS 26.2 update on iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones

Google Disco browsing platform with GenTabs

Google tests 'Disco' AI browser that turns tabs into interactive web apps

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 wins 'Game of the Year'

The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 wins 'Game of the Year'

Tech Wrap December 11

Tech Wrap Dec 11: Adobe apps in ChatGPT, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, Instagram

Emergency Live Video on Android

Google releases Emergency Live Video sharing feature for Android: Details

Other updates

Earlier this month, Google also introduced Expressive Captions for live videos, generating real-time captions with context cues for tone, ambient sounds, and emotions such as joy or sadness. As per the company, this feature aims to give viewers more context when audio is off, enhancing short videos, livestreams, and social stories by surfacing non-verbal signals alongside transcribed text. 
  Other notable updates focus on convenience and safety: Google Messages now shows clearer warnings and one-tap actions for unwanted group-chat invites, while the new Circle to Search tool provides AI-backed scam checks directly from messages. Chrome for Android lets users pin important tabs for easier access, and Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen adds new sticker combos for more expressive messaging options.

More From This Section

Apple and Google have rolled out security updates to patch zero-day vulnerabilities that were exploited before fixes were available.

Apple and Google release security updates to fix zero-day vulnerabilities

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

Generative AI changed videos, photos and content creation

Year-ender 2025: Generative AI changed videos, photos and content creation

Updated YouTube TV

YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV: Check new design details

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

Topics : Google Technology News Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon