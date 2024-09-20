Business Standard
Apple Releases iOS 18.1 Public Beta with Waitlist for Apple Intelligence

The iOS 18.1 public beta is available with Apple Intelligence on the new iPhone 16 series and last year's iPhone 15 Pro, but users must join a waitlist to access these features

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Apple has released the public beta of iOS 18.1, which introduces Apple Intelligence features on eligible iPhone models. Ahead of the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple rolled out the first public beta of iOS 18.1 on September 19, bringing a range of AI-powered features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and image editing features.

While the iOS 18.1 public beta makes these Apple Intelligence features available to all compatible iPhones enrolled in the public beta program, users will need to join a waitlist to access them.
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1: Apple Intelligence Features
  • Notification Summary: This feature generates summaries of multiple notifications from apps, grouping them together for quick viewing. It also supports notifications from third-party apps.  
  • Writing Tools: AI-powered writing assistants such as Proofread, Rewrite, and Summarise are available in native iPhone apps like Notes, Mail, and Messages.  
  • Clean-up: An AI-driven image editing tool in the Photos app that lets users remove unwanted objects from photos.  
  • Webpage Summary: A new feature in Safari’s Reader view that summarises text on web pages.  
  • Redesigned Siri: Siri gets a new interface and enhanced natural language processing capabilities with iOS 18.1 public beta
  • Movie Memory: This feature uses AI to create videos from photos and videos on the device, based on user descriptions.
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1: How to Download and Install
  • Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
  • On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
  • Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18.1 Pubic Beta
  • Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
  • Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
  • Installation will begin after download process
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1: How to Join the Waitlist for Apple Intelligence

  • Download and install iOS 18.1 public beta on an eligible iPhone.
  • Open the “Settings” app and go to “Apple Intelligence and Siri”.
  • Tap on “Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist”.
  • Select “Join Waitlist” on the pop-up.
  • Once granted access, enable the Apple Intelligence feature in Settings.
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 1: Eligible iPhones for Apple Intelligence
  • iPhone 15 Pro  
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max  
  • iPhone 16  
  • iPhone 16 Plus  
  • iPhone 16 Pro  
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

