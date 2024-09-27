Apple to announce festive offer on iPhones, Macs, and more on October 3

Apple has announced that it will reveal its festive offers on October 3. “Our festive offer lights up on 3 October,” stated Apple in a save the date message it sent. However, the company has not disclosed the specifics of the offers yet.

Last year, during its festival season offer period, Apple provided bank discounts of up to Rs 6,000, trade-in deals, and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans on the iPhone 15 series. Apple is anticipated to announce similar offers for the newly launched iPhone 16 series during this year’s offer period. Additionally, Apple could introduce bank discounts and offers on its older generation iPhones and other products, such as iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, Apple is offering a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 16 series for customers using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Customers can also trade in their older iPhone models to apply their value towards a new iPhone purchase. There are no-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for three or six months for purchasing a new iPhone.

Apple is also providing a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on older generation models that have already seen a price cut following the iPhone 16 series launch. The last year's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models come with a bank discount of Rs 4,000, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available with a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards.

On the e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, older generation models, including the discontinued iPhone 15 Pro line, are available at discounted prices. In the Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, the iPhone 15 starts at Rs 54,999, the iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 64,999, the iPhone 15 Pro at Rs 99,999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs 1,19,999. There are also bank discounts on these models for select bank cards and UPI transactions.

The now discontinued iPhone 13 is available starting at Rs 39,999, inclusive of all applicable deals and bank offers during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale period.