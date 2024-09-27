Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to announce festive offer on iPhones, Macs, and more on October 3

Apple to announce festive offer on iPhones, Macs, and more on October 3

Apple could announce bank discounts, trade-in deals, and no-cost EMI on the iPhone 16 series and older generation iPhones

Image: Apple
Image: Apple
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has announced that it will reveal its festive offers on October 3. “Our festive offer lights up on 3 October,” stated Apple in a save the date message it sent. However, the company has not disclosed the specifics of the offers yet.

Last year, during its festival season offer period, Apple provided bank discounts of up to Rs 6,000, trade-in deals, and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans on the iPhone 15 series. Apple is anticipated to announce similar offers for the newly launched iPhone 16 series during this year’s offer period. Additionally, Apple could introduce bank discounts and offers on its older generation iPhones and other products, such as iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, Apple is offering a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 16 series for customers using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Customers can also trade in their older iPhone models to apply their value towards a new iPhone purchase. There are no-interest equated monthly instalment plans available for three or six months for purchasing a new iPhone.

Apple is also providing a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000 on older generation models that have already seen a price cut following the iPhone 16 series launch. The last year's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models come with a bank discount of Rs 4,000, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available with a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards.

More From This Section

Google rolls out Gemini AI-powered contextual 'Smart Replies' in Gmail app

Samsung debuts AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek: Details

Xiaomi MIX Flip's global model with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Details

Samsung launches AI-enhanced Galaxy S24 FE, sale starts from October 3

OpenAI's plan to make artificial intelligence flow like electricity

On the e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart, older generation models, including the discontinued iPhone 15 Pro line, are available at discounted prices. In the Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, the iPhone 15 starts at Rs 54,999, the iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 64,999, the iPhone 15 Pro at Rs 99,999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs 1,19,999. There are also bank discounts on these models for select bank cards and UPI transactions.

The now discontinued iPhone 13 is available starting at Rs 39,999, inclusive of all applicable deals and bank offers during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale period.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple to launch M4 Macs, iPads in Oct; iPhone SE, Watch SE in 2025: Report

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals and offers on iPhone 15 series

Foxconn eyes $1 bn investment for smartphone display assembly in Tamil Nadu

Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 developer beta 5 with more intelligence features

iOS 18: Check out India-centric features now available for eligible iPhones

Topics :Apple apple salesiPhoneTechnology

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story