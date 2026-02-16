Apple's iOS 27 may bring minor changes, improved battery life: Report

Apple’s next-generation operating system update for iPhones, iOS 27, might focus on performance improvements and stability rather than introducing something entirely new like iOS 26 did with the Liquid Glass interface. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, with iOS 27, Apple is aiming to “tidy” its codebase, upgrade older apps, and tweak Liquid Glass, due to which the battery life of iPhones may improve.

As per the report, the company plans to achieve this by removing scraps of old code, making minor interface tweaks without introducing major changes, and subtly upgrading older apps to help them perform more efficiently.

In the report, Gurman characterises iOS as somewhat disorganised behind the scenes. He added that users of Apple's software in recent years may have observed more frequent bugs, occasional slowdowns, and inconsistent battery performance. Given that software stability was once a defining strength for Apple, this perceived decline has reportedly drawn criticism. Gurman adds that alongside broader code clean-up efforts, Apple engineers are aiming to improve power efficiency. The expectation is that streamlining underlying code could deliver battery gains.