India has highest level of AI skill penetration, says Jitin Prasada

India has the highest level of artificial intelligence (AI) skill penetration and has adopted a policy approach of avoiding over-regulation to ensure innovation thrives, Union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday.

Speaking at a session in the AI Impact Summit here, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said the present government is agile and listens to all ideas.

The government finetunes its policies, programmes, as per the need of the hour, he said.

India has trajectory, speed, and scale to offer to the world in the AI space, he added.

"We have maximum AI skill penetration, we have gone ahead with the policy of ensuring not to over-regulate so that innovation thrives," Prasada said, adding, "We are ensuring that GPU access has been available as far as possible at the cheapest cost".