Google rolls out Android 17 beta 1 update: What's new, and eligible devices

After postponing the release of Android 17 beta 1 update, Google finally rolled it out to select Pixel devices on February 13. The latest beta update, now available for download for select users, brings new features related to core Android functionality. One of the biggest changes this update introduces is mandatory large screen adaptivity, meaning developers can no longer opt out of resizing the app or including orientation changes for devices with bigger screens, like foldable smartphones.

Notably, instead of launching a separate Developer Preview build for Android 17 first, the company has moved directly to the public beta phase.

Android 17 beta 1 update: What’s new

As per the official release notes, here’s a list of everything that has been introduced with the Android 17 beta 1 update:

Large screen adaptivity: Apps targeting Android 17 running on large screens can no longer opt-out of resizing or orientation changes.

Optimised configuration changes: To prevent state loss, the system no longer restarts “Activities” by default for specific configuration changes

Lock-free “Message Queue”: A new lock-free implementation of Message Queue reduces missed frames.

Notification restrictions: Google said that strict size limits have been enforced on custom notification views to reduce memory usage.

Camera session updates: Users can switch use cases (e.g., Photo to Video), attach and detach output surfaces without the need to reconfigure the entire camera capture session, without closing the session or causing glitches.

Constant quality for video recording: Users can now set video encoding quality in Media Recorder to configure a constant quality mode for video encoders.

Background audio hardening: Audio playback, focus requests, and volume changes initiate silently (fail) if the app is not in a valid lifecycle state.

VVC Support: Added platform support for Versatile Video Coding (H.266) for better compression efficiency.

Android Advanced Protection Mode: An opt-in security feature that adds stronger safeguards for users at higher risk of targeted attacks. Once enabled, it blocks app sideloading, restricts USB data access, and enforces Google Play Protect scanning, helping reduce security threats while allowing supported apps to adjust to a higher protection level automatically.

Handoff: It is a new Android 17 feature that lets users move an app activity from one Android device to another seamlessly. It allows supported apps to resume the same task on a nearby device, either within the app itself or via a web link, enabling smoother cross-device continuity.

Android 17 beta 1 update: Eligible devices

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Android 17 beta 1 update: How to get

Google stated that users already part of the Android Beta Program and currently on Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 will receive the Android 17 Beta 1 update automatically, without re-enrolling. Devices that stay enrolled will continue getting upcoming beta builds.

The company noted that after installing the Android 17 beta, reverting to a stable version usually requires a full device reset until the beta cycle ends, which is expected around June 2026. Users who prefer not to test Android 17 should exit the beta programme through Google’s official website and wait for the stable Android 16 QPR3 release.