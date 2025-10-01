Not just MacBook, Apple may have iPad Pro M5 in launch pipeline too: Report
An alleged unboxing video of the iPad Pro (M5) has surfaced online, suggesting the device may feature a 10,429mAh battery, upgraded RAM, and dual front-facing camerasAashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Apple has not yet made any official announcements about the possibility of iPad Pro (M5) and yet an unboxing video of the said device has reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9To5Mac, two unboxing videos of the iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) Wi-Fi have surfaced so far, hinting at its potential launch in the coming months. Interestingly, earlier last year, an unboxing video of the M4 MacBook Pro surfaced on the web ahead of its launch.
The first video of the device claimed to be the iPad Pro (M5) suggested that there was just one camera on the front, whereas the second video suggested that there are two, which aligns with what Bloomberg reported earlier. As per the videos, this device, said to be iPad Pro (M5) is almost identical to the M4 model in terms of design, be it the chassis or the single camera on the back.
iPad Pro (M5): What to expect
The overall design on the back of the device which allegedly is the iPad Pro (M5) remains the same as what is seen in iPad Pro (M4). As per 9To5Mac, the camera bump and the Apple
branding looks identical. The thin metal chassis also look similar to iPad Pro (M4). Additionally, the iPad Pro is running iPadOS 26.0 instead of iPadOS 26.0.1.
As per the second unboxing video, the iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) is likely to feature a 10,429mAh battery and 512GB of storage, whereas the first video showed a 256GB storage model with 12GB of RAM, reported 9To5Mac. Notably, the iPad Pro (M4) with 256GB or 512GB storage feature just 8GB of RAM. So if the videos are true then the memory of the next generation of iPad Pro will see an upgrade.
According to the report, in Geekbench testing, Metal graphics performance is up by 38 per cent compared to the M4. In AnTuTu testing, the M5’s GPU is reportedly about 8 per cent better than the M4’s.
Apple is reportedly working on adding two front cameras to the next-generation M5 iPad Pro, according to Bloomberg. One sensor would be aligned for landscape use, while the other would be placed for portrait orientation. Last year’s iPad Pro shifted to a landscape-positioned front camera, but Apple is said to be revisiting the portrait option to give users more versatility in how they use the device.
The upcoming model will reportedly feature Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, offering faster speeds, greater bandwidth, and lower latency. The current M4 iPad Pro is limited to Wi-Fi 6E, but with Wi-Fi 7 already included in the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to extend the upgrade to its flagship tablet lineup.
