OpenAI launches Sora app comparable to Meta Vibes: What is it, How it works

OpenAI has released Sora, an iOS app comparable to Meta AI app’s Vibes feature, which lets users create, remix, and explore AI-generated video and audio content. The app is powered by OpenAI’s latest video-and-audio generation model, Sora 2, which is designed to improve realism, physics consistency, and controllability in AI-generated media, said OpenAI.

The newly launched app will feature a personalised TikTok and Instagram Reels-like feed, but it will be heavily biased towards the creations of your known people, including your friends. This feed will show numerous AI-generated videos. Notably, this is different from the Meta AI app’s Vibes feature, as the latter focuses on AI-generated videos from creators and communities.

What does Sora app do Sora allows users to generate new videos based on text prompts, remix existing content, and discover creations through a personalised feed. One of the key features is Cameos, which lets users insert themselves or friends into AI-generated scenes. Cameos require a one-time video and audio recording to capture likeness and voice. Users maintain full control over their Cameos, including revoking access or removing videos that include their image. As per an official blog from the company, the feed is designed to prioritise content from friends and creators that may inspire new creations. OpenAI has incorporated features aimed at well-being, such as daily limits for teen users, parental controls via ChatGPT so parents can override infinite scroll limits, and moderation systems to address inappropriate content.

OpenAI has rolled out the app via an invite system, starting in the US and Canada. Users will eventually access Sora 2 through Sora's website, with plans for wider international availability and integration with ChatGPT Pro and an API. How is Sora different from Meta AI's Vibes, Instagram, and TikTok OpenAI's Sora app shares some functional similarities with other social and short-form content platforms, though its approach is focused on AI-generated media. Meta AI's Vibes feature is also a short-form feed for AI-generated videos. In this, users can start videos from scratch, remix content from the feed, and share creations across Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. Like Sora, Vibes emphasises creative experimentation and allows users to modify visuals, music, and styles.

In contrast, Instagram and TikTok are primarily general-purpose social media platforms focused on user-generated content rather than AI-generated media. While both platforms offer editing and remixing tools, they are not designed for fully generative AI workflows. TikTok emphasises short, consumable clips and discovery algorithms, whereas Instagram combines feed, stories, and reels for social engagement. Overall, Sora is positioned closer to Meta AI’s Vibes in its AI-first approach to creation, though it incorporates identity verification and “Cameos,” features not present in Vibes. TikTok and Instagram, while enabling creative editing, remain broader social platforms rather than dedicated AI generation tools.