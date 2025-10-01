Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe Premiere arrives on Apple iPhone to rival CapCut, VN, more: Details

Adobe Premiere arrives on Apple iPhone to rival CapCut, VN, more: Details

Adobe debuts Premiere app on iPhone with multi-track editing, AI sound, and creative assets, making pro-grade video production more accessible

Adobe Premiere app arrives on Apple iPhone
Adobe Premiere app arrives on Apple iPhone
Sweta Kumari
Oct 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Adobe has released the Premiere mobile app for iPhone, bringing its professional-grade video editing tools to smartphones. According to the company, the app includes a multi-track timeline for frame-accurate editing, with support for 4K HDR video, speed controls, motion effects and more. The app offers a way to produce and refine videos directly from mobile devices while keeping the option to continue projects on desktop with Premiere Pro. 
 
Premiere joins Adobe’s mobile lineup with Photoshop and Firefly, giving creators more options alongside apps like CapCut and Instagram’s Edits.

Adobe Premiere mobile app: Availability

Premiere on iPhone is now available through the App Store. The app is free to use with core editing tools, while paid upgrade options provide additional cloud storage and credits for generative AI features. The company has also stated that an Android version is currently under development. 

Adobe Premiere mobile app: Features

Adobe said that the Premiere app offers all the video editing essentials for free, with upgrades available for additional generative credits and storage. It includes a multi-track timeline for frame-accurate editing, with support for 4K HDR video, speed controls, motion effects, animated captions, and instant background removal. Users can layer multiple video and audio tracks. Here is what it offers:

Audio and AI features

Audio is handled through AI-driven tools such as Enhance Speech for clearer dialogue and Generative Sound Effects to automatically add background or accent sounds in sync with the timeline. These tools aim to simplify sound design for creators working without a studio setup. Premiere on iPhone brings precision editing tools to creators and professionals alike, allowing quick edits for vlogs, streams, podcasts, and social media content.
 
Adobe has also added access to its generative AI features, allowing users to create stickers, expand backgrounds, or convert images into short video sequences. The AI tools are built into the editing workflow to speed up creative tasks.

Assets and export

Creators gain access to Adobe’s library of free resources, including fonts, royalty-free music, stock images, and stickers. The app supports direct export to social platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram, with the ability to resize videos automatically for each format. A watermark-free export option is included.  

Cross-device workflow

Projects started on iPhone can be sent to Premiere Pro on desktop, where editors can continue with more advanced features on a larger screen. As per the company, this flexibility is aimed at professionals who want to begin editing on the move and finish with detailed adjustments later.
 

Oct 01 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

