Microsoft tests Copilot Portraits with 40 human-like avatars in voice chats

According to The Verge, Portraits is powered by VASA-1, an AI technology developed by Microsoft Research. It generates facial expressions, head movements, and accurate lip-sync from a single image without complex 3D modelling. The avatars are not photorealistic; instead, they are intentionally stylised to avoid looking too real while maintaining engaging visuals.

The goal is to make voice chats with AI feel less mechanical and more natural. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman explained on X: “We’ve heard from some users that they would feel more comfortable talking to a face when using voice.” By pairing a chosen portrait with a voice, users can simulate a face-to-face interaction with Copilot.

This feature builds on Microsoft’s earlier Copilot Appearances, announced in July, which offered more cartoon-like designs. Portraits, by contrast, are closer to human-inspired visuals aimed at making conversations smoother and less robotic.