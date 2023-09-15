Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 15 series available for pre-order with trade-in deals: Details

Apple iPhone 15 series available for pre-order with trade-in deals: Details

Besides, Apple is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment of up to six months to customers with eligible credit and debit cards

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple iPhone 15 series with USB-C

Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Apple on its online store is offering trade-in options and bank offers on the newly launched iPhone 15 series, which is now available for pre-order in India. It essentially means existing iPhone and Android smartphone users can exchange their old devices and get the trade-in value adjusted in the final price while placing the pre-order for the iPhone 15 series. Besides, customers with eligible credit and debit cards can avail no-interest equated monthly instalment of up to six months. Below are the details:

The iPhone 15 series is available for pre-order with a trade-in option, which is open for both existing iPhone and Android smartphones owners. Apple is offering up to Rs 67,800 in credit towards iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro in a trade-in deal in exchange for the iPhone 11 or higher. Furthermore, the company is offering no-cost EMI of up to six month on select bank credit and debit cards. In a representative example, Apple Online Store shows that based off a six month tenure a Rs 79,900 total cost includes 15 per cent interest per annum that gets covered under no-cost EMI plan for savings of Rs 3,380 on instalments paid over six months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317 each.

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: Colour options and pricing

The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black colours, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storages. Below are the pricing of each storage variant.
  • iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900
  • iPhone 15 (256GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Colour options and pricing

The top-end iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium colours, and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storages. Below are the pricing of each storage variant.
  • iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

