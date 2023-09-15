Home / Technology / Tech News / Threads rolls out X-inspired quote post feature on web client: Details here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Meta’s micro-blogging platform Threads has announced quote posts feature in yet another effort to offer the user experience similar to its competitor X (formerly Twitter). Users can now quote a post on Threads, similar to the X, on the web client. This feature has been missing since the launch of the platform in July this year.

Additionally, Threads introduced a thread feature for its users to get the notifications for 24 hours from any account without the need of following them. Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, introduced the new features in a post on his Instagram profile.

Last week, Threads announced a keyword search feature in India. This feature is available on both mobile and the web version. It allows users to search for posts on Threads.

In related companies' news, Threads reportedly blocked searches for Covid-19 related topics. According to media reports, Threads showed black screen on searches related to “Covid” and “coronavirus” terms.

After the launch in July, Thread had become the fastest app to cross the 100 million mark. However, the platform has since seen a usage downfall.

Threads is an X-like social media platform where users can follow and connect with friends and creators, including the people they follow on Instagram. It was launched in more than 100 countries for iOS and Android users this year in July

