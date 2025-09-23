Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Apple’s newly launched iPhone Air is now available in India, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series devices. Starting at Rs 1,19,900, the device claims the title of Apple’s thinnest iPhone so far, measuring just 5.6mm—making it slimmer even than the iPhone 6’s 6.9mm frame. To balance its ultra-thin design with strength, Apple has constructed the chassis from Grade-5 titanium with a polished finish, paired with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back.

Powering the Air is the A19 Pro chipset, which Apple says delivers MacBook Pro-class GPU performance, aided by neural accelerators integrated into every core. Connectivity is handled by the new N1 chip (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread) and the updated C1X modem. Notably, it also marks Apple’s first globally eSIM-only iPhone.

Apple iPhone Air: India pricing and availability

256GB: Rs 119,900

512GB: Rs 139,900

1TB: Rs 159,900

Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

The iPhone Air, along with other iPhone 17 models, is now available online via the Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).

Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Apple iPhone Air: Specification

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness

Processor: A19 Pro

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera

Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera

Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback

Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)

Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue

Water resistance: IP68

Thickness: 5.64mm

Apple iPhone Air: Unboxing