Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Apple iPhone Air: Watch unboxing, check specs, India pricing, and more

Catch the first look of Apple's iPhone Air in the unboxing video, showcasing its ultra-thin titanium design, key features, and what's inside the box

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple’s newly launched iPhone Air is now available in India, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series devices. Starting at Rs 1,19,900, the device claims the title of Apple’s thinnest iPhone so far, measuring just 5.6mm—making it slimmer even than the iPhone 6’s 6.9mm frame. To balance its ultra-thin design with strength, Apple has constructed the chassis from Grade-5 titanium with a polished finish, paired with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back.
 
Powering the Air is the A19 Pro chipset, which Apple says delivers MacBook Pro-class GPU performance, aided by neural accelerators integrated into every core. Connectivity is handled by the new N1 chip (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread) and the updated C1X modem. Notably, it also marks Apple’s first globally eSIM-only iPhone. 

Apple iPhone Air: India pricing and availability

  • 256GB: Rs 119,900
  • 512GB: Rs 139,900
  • 1TB: Rs 159,900
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
The iPhone Air, along with other iPhone 17 models, is now available online via the Apple Store Online and through Apple’s own outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
 
Apart from Apple stores, the new iPhone 17 series is available on e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, as well as on select retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Apple iPhone Air: Specification

  • Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: A19 Pro
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
  • Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
  • Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
  • Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
  • Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
  • Water resistance: IP68
  • Thickness: 5.64mm

Apple iPhone Air: Unboxing

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 confirmed: What to expect

Samsung Fab Grab fest begins: Discounts, offer details, availability, more

AI's $800 billion revenue shortfall threatens industry growth, says Bain

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

Topics :Tech NewsApple iPhoneApple India

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story