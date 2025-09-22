EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition: Content and benefits
- Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
- Club rewards:
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
- Career rewards:
- 3 ICON Career players
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition: Content and benefits
- Up to seven days of early access
- Ultimate Team 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
- Season 1 Premium Pass
- 6,000 FC Points over two months
- 1 additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot
- Standard Edition Clubs and Career content
EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?
- Fewer bounce backs while tackling
- Faster and more realistic gameplay
- Fluid and dynamic dribbling
- Controlled deflections while scoring a goal
- Improved passing
- Off-ball shielding
- Smarter goalkeeper movement
- Low-driven power shot
EA Sports FC 26: Minimum requirements for PC
- OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
- RAM: 8 GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
EA Sports FC 26: Recommended requirements for PC
- OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
- RAM: 12 GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
