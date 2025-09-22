Home / Technology / Tech News / EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

The Standard edition of EA Sports FC 26 is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Rs 5,999 Ultimate edition offers early access, FC points, and extra in-game perks

EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Standard edition of EA Sports FC 26 is set to release on September 26 for PC users. Consumers who purchased the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition pack got early access to the game starting September 19. There’s a difference of Rs 2,000 between the Ultimate and the Standard edition for PC, but what does that extra money bring? Let us go over the differences between the EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition and Ultimate edition for PC in detail.
 
Notably, apart from PC, the game will also be released on other platforms such as: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Amazon Luna.

EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition: Content and benefits

Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition will get:
  • Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
  • Club rewards:
    • 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
    • 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
  • Career rewards:
    • 3 ICON Career players
    • 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
    • 5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career
    • Manager Live Challenge Content
The EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition for PC is priced at Rs 3,999.

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition: Content and benefits

Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition will get all perks of the Standard edition along with:
  • Up to seven days of early access
  • Ultimate Team 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
  • Season 1 Premium Pass
  • 6,000 FC Points over two months
  • 1 additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot
  • Standard Edition Clubs and Career content
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition for PC is priced at Rs 5,999. 

EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?

Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these:
  • Fewer bounce backs while tackling
  • Faster and more realistic gameplay
  • Fluid and dynamic dribbling
  • Controlled deflections while scoring a goal
  • Improved passing
  • Off-ball shielding
  • Smarter goalkeeper movement
  • Low-driven power shot
Many more such improvements have been made, which the publisher showcased earlier in the gameplay reveal trailer.

EA Sports FC 26: Minimum requirements for PC

  • OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

EA Sports FC 26: Recommended requirements for PC

  • OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oppo to unveil iOS 26-inspired ColorOS 16 UI on Oct 15: What to expect

Vivo and iQOO may bring OriginOS to India with Android 16 update: Report

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

Topics :Gamingvideogamesonline games

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story