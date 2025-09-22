EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

The Standard edition of EA Sports FC 26 is set to release on September 26 for PC users. Consumers who purchased the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition pack got early access to the game starting September 19. There’s a difference of Rs 2,000 between the Ultimate and the Standard edition for PC, but what does that extra money bring? Let us go over the differences between the EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition and Ultimate edition for PC in detail.

The EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition for PC is priced at Rs 3,999.

Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition will get:

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition: Content and benefits

Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition will get all perks of the Standard edition along with:

Up to seven days of early access

Ultimate Team 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)

Season 1 Premium Pass

6,000 FC Points over two months

1 additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot

Standard Edition Clubs and Career content

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition for PC is priced at Rs 5,999.

EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?

Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these: