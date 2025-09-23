OPPO Find X9 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 confirmed: What to expect

OPPO has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 series will launch globally powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor. The lineup, expected to include the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will debut in China on October 16, followed by a wider rollout that could include India. The company has also announced that the new flagship smartphones will feature a camera system co-developed with Hasselblad.

OPPO Find X9 series: What to expect

In its latest blog post, OPPO said the MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 is built on a third-generation All-Big-Core architecture, promising significant gains in both performance and efficiency. The smartphones will also integrate OPPO’s Trinity Engine, designed to deliver “groundbreaking performance and efficiency.”

Alongside the new hardware, OPPO will unveil ColorOS 16 , based on Android 16, at an event in Shenzhen on October 15, according to a report by The Mint. The Find X9 series will be the first to ship with the updated interface out of the box. The company confirmed that the Find X9 will feature a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will come with a larger 7,500mAh unit. Both devices will include a customised cooling system to ensure smooth and stable performance. ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more Imaging system co-developed with Hasselblad OPPO’s teaser highlights the continued partnership with Hasselblad, even as OnePlus recently ended its collaboration with the Swedish company. The Find X9 Pro is expected to feature a 200MP primary shooter, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto camera.