Samsung Fab Grab fest begins: Discounts, offer details, availability, more

Samsung fab grab fest: Availability
- Starting date: September 22
- Platforms: Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Exclusive Stores
- Offerings: Discounts, bank cash back, and EMI options
Samsung fab grab fest: Offers
Offers on smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A56
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A26
- Galaxy A17
Offers on laptops
- Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360
- Galaxy Book 5 Pro
- Galaxy Book 5 360
- Galaxy Book 5
- Galaxy Book 4
Offers on tablets, wearables, and accessories
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S11
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab A11+
- Galaxy Tab A11
Watches
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
- Galaxy Watch 8
- Galaxy Watch Ultra
Wireless earphones
- Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
- Galaxy Buds 3
- Galaxy Buds Core
