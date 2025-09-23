Samsung Fab Grab fest begins: Discounts, offer details, availability, more

Samsung has kicked-off its fab grab fest, offering discounts, bank cashback, and equated monthly instalment options on a range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. The sale kicked off from September 22 and is currently live on Samsung platforms. In this sale, the company is offering up to 53 per cent discount on its flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, S25 Ultra, and S24 FE. The offer extends to tablets, laptops, wearables, and more.

Samsung fab grab fest: Availability

Starting date: September 22

Platforms: Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Exclusive Stores

Offerings: Discounts, bank cash back, and EMI options

Samsung fab grab fest: Offers

Offers on smartphones

Samsung said there is up to 53 per cent off on the maximum retail price (MRP) of select Galaxy smartphones. Additionally, consumers can also avail a bank discount of up to Rs 12,000 for select cards. Below are the models eligible for these offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy S series Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy A series Galaxy A56

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A26

Galaxy A26

Galaxy A17

Offers on laptops Samsung said consumers can avail of a discount of up to 59 per cent on the MRP of select laptops along with bank discount of up to Rs 17,490. Eligible models for these offers are: Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360

Galaxy Book 5 Pro

Galaxy Book 5 360

Galaxy Book 5

Galaxy Book 4

Offers on tablets, wearables, and accessories The company is offering up to 50 per cent off on MRP along with up to Rs 20,000 of bank discount from select cards. Eligible models for these offers: Tablets