Apple iPhone SE 4 in the works, to feature USB-C and Action button: Report

Apple is reportedly working on the fourth-generation iPhone SE, which is expected to feature a 48MP camera sensor, USB-C connector, and Action button

Representative Image: iPhone SE 2022

Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Apple is reportedly working on the fourth-generation iPhone SE model, which is expected to be based on the iPhone 14 design with some features trickled down from the new iPhone 15 series. The rumoured smartphone is expected to be an affordable option for those looking to switch to Apple iPhones.

According to a news report on the MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 would have a design largely based on the iPhone 14. It would borrow some features from the newly launched iPhone 15 lineup such as USB Type-C connector and Action button.

The Action button recently made its debut on the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is a customisable multi-purpose button, which replaced the old mute switch toggle on the high-end iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button can be customised to perform various tasks depending on the user’s preference.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to get a single camera on the rear, featuring a 48MP sensor. The rear flash might be aligned in an arrangement similar to the last generation of iPhone SE.

The smartphone would likely sport an OLED display, unlike the previous SE models that featured LCD panels. The home button on the front might also be scrapped for a larger screen. Therefore, it is likely that Apple would remove the TouchID and use FaceID.

The MacRumors report disapproves previous claims that Apple is developing the iPhone SE 4 exclusively for modem testing and that it was not intended for mass production. The report, however, states that the device is in the early development process and may not launch soon.

