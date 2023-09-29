Apple iPhone 15 series users flag heating, slowdown, other issues: Details

The iPhone 15 series users are reportedly facing several issues while using the flagship devices from Apple. While some iPhone 15 series users flag lag in interface, others report overheating while charging. Some of these are fixable through software updates and the American Tech giant has signalled that they are working to resolve these problems. Below is a roundup of issues the iPhone 15 series users flagged on various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter):

Overheating

The most common problem reported by the iPhone 15 series users is that the smartphone gets way too hot. Some users reported that the heating gets intensive while extensive gaming or recording videos in 4K. Others faced similar thermal issues while charging the smartphone.

While this problem is largely fixable with new software updates, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Medium said that overheating in the new iPhones is largely due to changes made in the chassis to make the device lighter.

Durability

JerryRigEverything, a YouTube account that posts videos related to smartphone durability, recently posted a video in which it has shown that the back glass of the iPhone 15 Pro Max gets shattered easily. This issue is not software related so experts advise on using the phone with a case.

Interface





Also Read: Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users Some users have reported that the iPhone 15 series feels slow and laggy at times. It seems to be an issue related to iOS 17 rather than the iPhone. It is likely that this will get resolved with subsequent OS updates.

Some users have also reported that they are facing problems with booting up the device and transferring data from their previous iPhones. Apple did release an update on the launch day itself to rectify this issue.

Frame

The new titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro models is attracting dirt and fingerprints, reported some users. There are reports alleging frame alignment issues and scratches on their brand new device.