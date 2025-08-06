Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple is testing AI chatbot in Support app for select iPhone users: Report

Select iPhone users can now access an AI chatbot in the Apple Support app that provides help with Apple products and services, reported MacRumors

Apple iPhone 16e
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Apple has reportedly started testing a new AI-powered chatbot inside its Support app, designed to help users quickly troubleshoot common issues. Called Support Assistant, the feature is currently available only to a limited number of iPhone users as part of an early preview, MacRumors reported.
 
According to MacRumors, users who are part of the test will see a new “Chat” button in the app’s navigation bar. Tapping it opens up the Support Assistant, which offers help with various Apple products and services. It can answer questions about device features, suggest solutions to problems, and guide users through troubleshooting steps.
But don’t expect it to answer everything. As per MacRumors, the chatbot is focused purely on support-related topics, and will not respond to questions about upcoming Apple products or unrelated topics.
 
According to a 9To5Mac report, when users open the chat, they’re greeted with a splash screen explaining how the feature works. It says users can “quickly troubleshoot and get answers,” and if the chatbot cannot solve the issue, it offers the option to connect with a real Apple expert.
 
Apple has reportedly clearly labelled the Support Assistant as experimental, and also warns that it “may make mistakes.” The company recommends that users double-check any important information. It also states that the chat may use device and account data to provide relevant responses, and that this information could be shared with partners to help improve support.
There’s no word yet on when the Support Assistant will roll out more widely. For now, it appears to be just a limited preview.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

