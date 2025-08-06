Samsung expands One UI 8 beta, stable release next month: Check devices

Samsung has announced that it will start the stable rollout of its Android 16-based One UI 8 in September. Meanwhile, the company is set to release the One UI 8 beta to more Galaxy devices, starting next week.
Samsung released One UI 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE last month and the beta version is already available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones. With the announced expansion, the beta version of the Android 16-based UI will be available on Galaxy S24 series phones, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and more.
One UI 8 beta expands to more Galaxy devices
Samsung has stated that One UI 8 beta availability will be region-specific, initially limited to Korea, the US, the UK, and India. Additionally, One UI 8 Watch, which was originally released with the Galaxy Watch 8 series and Watch Ultra, will expand to more wearables later this year.
For now, Samsung is expanding the One UI 8 beta program to the following Galaxy devices:
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A54
Samsung One UI 8: What is new
Privacy and security enhancements
Samsung’s One UI 8 update introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a major privacy upgrade that secures on-device AI operations. KEEP sets up encrypted, app-specific storage zones, ensuring that each app can access only its own sensitive data, enhancing both privacy and data isolation.
With One UI 8, Samsung also updated Knox Matrix to better protect connected devices. If a device is flagged as high-risk, it will auto-sign out of the user’s Samsung Account.
AI tools optimised for foldables
One UI 8 enhances Galaxy AI with features like side-by-side editing, show original, suggest erases, Photo Assist, Generative Edit, AI results view, and drag and drop AI content designed for the unique displays of the Galaxy Z series.
On the Galaxy Z Flip 7, One UI 8 optimises Galaxy AI for the FlexWindow cover screen:
Gemini Live brings Google’s conversational AI to the cover display, while Now Bar and Now Brief offer context-aware prompts and summaries. Real-time filters, zoom slider, and dual preview enhance photography on the FlexWindow.
One UI 8 Watch: Advanced health tracking
Debuting on the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, One UI 8 Watch brings several new wellness and AI-powered tracking tools:
- Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in five seconds via the BioActive Sensor to assess antioxidant capacity.
- Bedtime guidance: Suggests optimal sleep timing based on a three-day analysis of circadian rhythm and sleep pressure.
- Vascular load: Offers insights into cardiovascular stress during sleep.
- Running coach: Delivers feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a personalised training plan.
- Energy score: Calculates daily mental and physical energy levels using heart rate variability, sleep, and activity data.
- High stress alerts and mindfulness tracker: Notify users of elevated stress and offer guided breathing exercises.