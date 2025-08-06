Samsung expands One UI 8 beta, stable release next month: Check devices

One UI 8 beta expands to more Galaxy devices
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A54
Samsung One UI 8: What is new
Privacy and security enhancements
One UI 8 Watch: Advanced health tracking
- Antioxidant Index: Measures carotenoid levels in five seconds via the BioActive Sensor to assess antioxidant capacity.
- Bedtime guidance: Suggests optimal sleep timing based on a three-day analysis of circadian rhythm and sleep pressure.
- Vascular load: Offers insights into cardiovascular stress during sleep.
- Running coach: Delivers feedback after a twelve-minute run and creates a personalised training plan.
- Energy score: Calculates daily mental and physical energy levels using heart rate variability, sleep, and activity data.
- High stress alerts and mindfulness tracker: Notify users of elevated stress and offer guided breathing exercises.
