Samsung expands One UI 8 beta, stable release next month: Check devices

Samsung released One UI 8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE last month and the beta version is already available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones. With the announced expansion, the beta version of the Android 16-based UI will be available on Galaxy S24 series phones, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and more.

One UI 8 beta expands to more Galaxy devices

Samsung has stated that One UI 8 beta availability will be region-specific, initially limited to Korea, the US, the UK, and India. Additionally, One UI 8 Watch, which was originally released with the Galaxy Watch 8 series and Watch Ultra, will expand to more wearables later this year.

For now, Samsung is expanding the One UI 8 beta program to the following Galaxy devices:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A54

Samsung One UI 8: What is new

Privacy and security enhancements

Samsung’s One UI 8 update introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a major privacy upgrade that secures on-device AI operations. KEEP sets up encrypted, app-specific storage zones, ensuring that each app can access only its own sensitive data, enhancing both privacy and data isolation.