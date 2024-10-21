Apple lags in AI race and things not going to change any time soon: Report

The first batch of Apple Intelligence features is expected to roll out on October 28 for eligible iPhone models with the iOS 18.1 update. Ahead of the rollout, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman stated that the initial Apple Intelligence features will be underwhelming and will lack the "wow factor" offered by competitors such as Google, OpenAI, and Meta.

While Apple Intelligence is likely to become more capable with subsequent updates, Gurman noted that some employees at Apple believe the company is still more than two years behind industry leaders. According to the report, Apple conducted an internal study revealing that OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT is 25 per cent more accurate than Apple's virtual assistant Siri. The study indicated that ChatGPT can answer 30 per cent more questions than Siri.

Despite these drawbacks, Apple remains in the race due to its strong brand reputation and access to resources. Gurman mentioned that Apple has a significant advantage thanks to its ability to roll out new features to a large base of devices. The company is already expanding the number of devices capable of running Apple Intelligence. By 2026, all of Apple’s devices with screens are expected to support at least some form of Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s new iPhone SE and entry-level iPad are anticipated to play a crucial role in this expansion. Gurman indicated that the next iPhone SE will likely launch in March 2025 and will be capable of running Apple Intelligence features, making Apple’s generative AI capabilities more accessible.

Additionally, the report stated that Apple is working to integrate Apple Intelligence features into its Watch and Vision Pro headset. The company’s upcoming home devices are also expected to be built around Apple Intelligence. Gurman asserted that Apple’s tightly integrated hardware and software will enable rapid feature updates, making it difficult for competitors such as Samsung and Google to keep pace.

iPhone SE: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone SE model in March next year. Images of the iPhone SE dummy models have reportedly surfaced online, revealing its design. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the dummy model of the iPhone SE resembles the iPhone 14, featuring a flat frame and a notch design on the front to accommodate the front-facing camera and FaceID sensors.

The report also suggested that Apple could launch two models of the iPhone SE: a base model similar to the iPhone 14 and a larger Plus model akin to the iPhone 14 Plus.

The dummy units are said to feature a single rear camera sensor and a mute switch. It was also noted that the mute switch on the iPhone SE is likely smaller than that on the iPhone 14, while the side button and volume buttons maintain the same alignment and size as those on the iPhone 14.

In addition to the aesthetic changes, the iPhone SE is set to receive a major performance update. This more affordable variant is expected to be powered by the A18 chip, which launched alongside the new iPhone 16. Furthermore, the iPhone SE is anticipated to include at least 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features.